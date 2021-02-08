Gameday Rundown: HEAT Return Home To Face Knicks

Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Feb 08, 2021

New York Knicks vs Miami HEAT

Tuesday, February 9th @ 7:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Knicks meet for the second consecutive matchup after just playing in New York on Sunday with Miami recording a, 109-103, win.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, as Miami has now won five of the last six contests overall.

- The HEAT are 60-65 all-time versus New York during the regular season, including 33-28 in home games and 27-37 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable. 

- The HEAT have used 16 different starting line-ups in their 23 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- The 15 games in February tie the most for any February in team history when Miami also played 15 games in the month in 1998.

- Bam Adebayo shot a perfect 11-of-11 from the foul line in the first quarter vs. WAS on 2/5, marking as the only player in the NBA to be perfect from the charity stripe with at least 10 attempts in a first quarter over the last 20+ seasons (since play-by-plays were kept as a stat in 1996-97).

HEAT Category Knicks
107.3 POINTS PER GAME 102.7
110.7 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 104.1
.468 FG PCT. .449
.448 OPPONENT FG PCT. .437
.355 3-PT FG PCT. .355
.779 FT PCT. .762
42.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 46.6
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.7
25.7 ASSISTS PER GAME 21.0
6.70 STEALS PER GAME 6.56
16.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.8
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 11.4
3.78 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.96
