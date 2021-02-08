Gameday Rundown: HEAT Return Home To Face Knicks
Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun
New York Knicks vs Miami HEAT
Tuesday, February 9th @ 7:30PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM
Tipoff: 7:40PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Knicks meet for the second consecutive matchup after just playing in New York on Sunday with Miami recording a, 109-103, win.
- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, as Miami has now won five of the last six contests overall.
- The HEAT are 60-65 all-time versus New York during the regular season, including 33-28 in home games and 27-37 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- The HEAT have used 16 different starting line-ups in their 23 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
- The 15 games in February tie the most for any February in team history when Miami also played 15 games in the month in 1998.
- Bam Adebayo shot a perfect 11-of-11 from the foul line in the first quarter vs. WAS on 2/5, marking as the only player in the NBA to be perfect from the charity stripe with at least 10 attempts in a first quarter over the last 20+ seasons (since play-by-plays were kept as a stat in 1996-97).
|HEAT
|Category
|Knicks
|107.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|102.7
|110.7
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|104.1
|.468
|FG PCT.
|.449
|.448
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.437
|.355
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.355
|.779
|FT PCT.
|.762
|42.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|46.6
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.7
|25.7
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|21.0
|6.70
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.56
|16.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.8
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|11.4
|3.78
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.96
NEXT UP: