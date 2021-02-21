Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Trip In OKC

Miami HEAT at Oklahoma City Thunder

Monday, February 22nd @ 9:00PM

Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:30PM

Tipoff: 9:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Thunder meet for their second matchup in the first half of the season.

- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 118-90, win against OKC on 1/4.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.

- The HEAT are 25-40 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 14-19 in home games and 11-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Tyler Herro (Right Hip; Contusion) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Tonight marks the seventh and final matchup of a seven-game road trip from 2/11 – 2/22, tying for the longest road trip in franchise history.

- Miami is a perfect 7-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded at least eight rebounds in 11 consecutive games, becoming the first HEAT non-center to accomplish the feat since Shawn Marion had a 13-game streak from 2/26/08 – 11/1/08.

- The HEAT have used 16 different starting line-ups this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.