Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Trip In OKC
Game starts at 9PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT at Oklahoma City Thunder
Monday, February 22nd @ 9:00PM
Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:30PM
Tipoff: 9:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Statement - Red
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Thunder meet for their second matchup in the first half of the season.
- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 118-90, win against OKC on 1/4.
- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.
- The HEAT are 25-40 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 14-19 in home games and 11-21 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Tyler Herro (Right Hip; Contusion) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Tonight marks the seventh and final matchup of a seven-game road trip from 2/11 – 2/22, tying for the longest road trip in franchise history.
- Miami is a perfect 7-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded at least eight rebounds in 11 consecutive games, becoming the first HEAT non-center to accomplish the feat since Shawn Marion had a 13-game streak from 2/26/08 – 11/1/08.
- The HEAT have used 16 different starting line-ups this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
|HEAT
|Category
|Thunder
|106.8
|POINTS PER GAME
|106.9
|109.9
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|113.1
|.463
|FG PCT.
|.447
|.448
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.461
|.351
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.342
|.785
|FT PCT.
|.730
|42.6
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.9
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|48.8
|25.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.4
|6.90
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.10
|16.4
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.5
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.3
|3.83
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.45
NEXT UP: