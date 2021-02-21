Gameday Rundown: HEAT Close Out Trip In OKC

Game starts at 9PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Feb 21, 2021

Miami HEAT at Oklahoma City Thunder

Monday, February 22nd @ 9:00PM

Location: Chesapeake Energy Arena - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: FOX Sports Sun 

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:30PM

Tipoff: 9:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red 

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Thunder meet for their second matchup in the first half of the season.

- Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 118-90, win against OKC on 1/4.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.

- The HEAT are 25-40 all-time versus the Thunder during the regular season, including 14-19 in home games and 11-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Tyler Herro (Right Hip; Contusion) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Tonight marks the seventh and final matchup of a seven-game road trip from 2/11 – 2/22, tying for the longest road trip in franchise history.

- Miami is a perfect 7-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Jimmy Butler has currently recorded at least eight rebounds in 11 consecutive games, becoming the first HEAT non-center to accomplish the feat since Shawn Marion had a 13-game streak from 2/26/08 – 11/1/08.

The HEAT have used 16 different starting line-ups this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

HEAT Category Thunder
106.8 POINTS PER GAME 106.9
109.9 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 113.1
.463 FG PCT. .447
.448 OPPONENT FG PCT. .461
.351 3-PT FG PCT. .342
.785 FT PCT. .730
42.6 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 44.9
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 48.8
25.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.4
6.90 STEALS PER GAME 7.10
16.4 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.5
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.3
3.83 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.45
