Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On League Leading Jazz

Miami HEAT at Utah Jazz

Saturday, February 13th @ 9:00PM

Location: Vivant Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:30PM

Tipoff: 9:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Jazz meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.

- The HEAT are 22-41 all-time versus Utah during the regular season, including 11-20 in home games and 11-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Jimmy Butler has currently connected on double-figure free throws in three-straight games, one short from tying the longest streak in team history held by Dwyane Wade which he accomplished four times.

- Miami is a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Tonight marks as the second of a seven-game road trip from 2/11 – 2/22, tying for the longest road trip in franchise history.