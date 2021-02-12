Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On League Leading Jazz

Game starts at 9PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Feb 12, 2021

Miami HEAT at Utah Jazz

Saturday, February 13th @ 9:00PM

Location: Vivant Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

TV: FOX Sports Sun 

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:30PM

Tipoff: 9:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Jazz meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.

- The HEAT are 22-41 all-time versus Utah during the regular season, including 11-20 in home games and 11-21 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Jimmy Butler has currently connected on double-figure free throws in three-straight games, one short from tying the longest streak in team history held by Dwyane Wade which he accomplished four times.

- Miami is a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Tonight marks as the second of a seven-game road trip from 2/11 – 2/22, tying for the longest road trip in franchise history.

HEAT Category Jazz
106.7 POINTS PER GAME 114.6
109.5 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 105.8
.463 FG PCT. .464
.445 OPPONENT FG PCT. .439
.358 3-PT FG PCT. .402
.786 FT PCT. .766
42.1 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 49.2
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 42.0
25.4 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.9
6.60 STEALS PER GAME 5.72
16.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.5
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 11.1
3.84 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.80
Tags
Heat, hpFeatured

Related Content

Heat

hpFeatured

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter