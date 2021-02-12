Gameday Rundown: HEAT Take On League Leading Jazz
Game starts at 9PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT at Utah Jazz
Saturday, February 13th @ 9:00PM
Location: Vivant Arena - Salt Lake City, UT
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 8:30PM
Tipoff: 9:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Jazz meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the season.
- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.
- The HEAT are 22-41 all-time versus Utah during the regular season, including 11-20 in home games and 11-21 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Jimmy Butler has currently connected on double-figure free throws in three-straight games, one short from tying the longest streak in team history held by Dwyane Wade which he accomplished four times.
- Miami is a perfect 6-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
- Tonight marks as the second of a seven-game road trip from 2/11 – 2/22, tying for the longest road trip in franchise history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Jazz
|106.7
|POINTS PER GAME
|114.6
|109.5
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|105.8
|.463
|FG PCT.
|.464
|.445
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.439
|.358
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.402
|.786
|FT PCT.
|.766
|42.1
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|49.2
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|42.0
|25.4
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.9
|6.60
|STEALS PER GAME
|5.72
|16.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.5
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|11.1
|3.84
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.80
NEXT UP: