Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open Road Trip In Houston
Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun & TNT
Miami HEAT at Houston Rockets
Thursday, February 11th @ 7:30PM
Location: Toyota Center - Houston, TX
TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM
Tipoff: 7:40PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Rockets meet for their only matchup in the first half of the season.
- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.
- The HEAT are 33-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 12-20 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Tonight marks as the first of a seven-game road trip from 2/11 – 2/22, tying for the longest road trip in franchise history.
- Miami enters tonight’s game with an all-time 33-33 (.500) record against the Houston Rockets. With a win, the HEAT will hold a winning record against 17 NBA franchises.
- The 15 games in February tie the most for any February in team history when Miami also played 15 games in the month in 1998.
- Tyler Herro has currently hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 25-straight games, tying for the seventh-longest streak in franchise history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Rockets
|106.9
|POINTS PER GAME
|109.9
|110.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|110.2
|.465
|FG PCT.
|.451
|.447
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.450
|.358
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.355
|.782
|FT PCT.
|.746
|41.8
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.8
|44.2
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|47.5
|25.5
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.2
|6.63
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.92
|16.6
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.4
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.4
|3.88
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.88
NEXT UP: