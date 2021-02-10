Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open Road Trip In Houston

Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun & TNT
Miami HEAT
Posted: Feb 10, 2021

Miami HEAT at Houston Rockets

Thursday, February 11th @ 7:30PM

Location: Toyota Center - Houston, TX

TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Rockets meet for their only matchup in the first half of the season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.

- The HEAT are 33-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 12-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain),  Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Tonight marks as the first of a seven-game road trip from 2/11 – 2/22, tying for the longest road trip in franchise history.

- Miami enters tonight’s game with an all-time 33-33 (.500) record against the Houston Rockets. With a win, the HEAT will hold a winning record against 17 NBA franchises.

- The 15 games in February tie the most for any February in team history when Miami also played 15 games in the month in 1998.

- Tyler Herro has currently hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 25-straight games, tying for the seventh-longest streak in franchise history.

HEAT Category Rockets
106.9 POINTS PER GAME 109.9
110.1 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 110.2
.465 FG PCT. .451
.447 OPPONENT FG PCT. .450
.358 3-PT FG PCT. .355
.782 FT PCT. .746
41.8 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.8
44.2 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 47.5
25.5 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.2
6.63 STEALS PER GAME 7.92
16.6 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.4
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.4
3.88 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.88
Tags
Heat, hpFeatured

Related Content

Heat

hpFeatured

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter