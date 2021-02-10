Gameday Rundown: HEAT Open Road Trip In Houston

Miami HEAT at Houston Rockets

Thursday, February 11th @ 7:30PM

Location: Toyota Center - Houston, TX

TV: FOX Sports Sun & TNT

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Rockets meet for their only matchup in the first half of the season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.

- The HEAT are 33-33 all-time versus Houston during the regular season, including 21-13 in home games and 12-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out. Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Tonight marks as the first of a seven-game road trip from 2/11 – 2/22, tying for the longest road trip in franchise history.

- Miami enters tonight’s game with an all-time 33-33 (.500) record against the Houston Rockets. With a win, the HEAT will hold a winning record against 17 NBA franchises.

- The 15 games in February tie the most for any February in team history when Miami also played 15 games in the month in 1998.

- Tyler Herro has currently hit a three-point field goal in a career-long 25-straight games, tying for the seventh-longest streak in franchise history.