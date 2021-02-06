Gameday Rundown: HEAT Travel To The Big Apple To Face Knicks

Miami HEAT at New York Knicks

Sunday, February 7th @ 1:00PM

Location: Madison Square Garden - New York, New York

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 12:30PM

Tipoff: 1:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Knicks meet for the first of two consecutive matchups in the first half this regular season with their next contest on Tuesday.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, as Miami has won four of the last five contests overall.

- The HEAT are 59-65 all-time versus New York during the regular season, including 33-28 in home games and 26-37 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Right Calf; Strain), Goran Dragic (Left Ankle; Sprain), Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Surgery) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.

- Jimmy Butler (Left Foot; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are both probable.

- Bam Adebayo shot a perfect 11-of-11 from the foul line in the first quarter vs. WAS, marking as the only player in the NBA to be perfect from the charity stripe with at least 10 attempts in a first quarter over the last 20+ seasons (since play-by-plays were kept as a stat in 1996-97).

- Miami is a perfect 5-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- The HEAT have used 15 different starting line-ups in their 22 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- The 15 games in February tie the most for any February in team history when Miami also played 15 games in the month in 1998.