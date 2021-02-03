Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Wizards

Washington Wizards vs Miami HEAT

Wednesday, February 3rd @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Wizards meet for the second of three matchups in the first half this regular season.

- It also marks the first of consecutive games against Washington with their next matchup on Friday.

- Earlier this year, Miami recorded a, 128-124, win at Washington on 1/9.

- Last season, the HEAT won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT are 88-42 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 48-16 in home games and 40-26 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.

- Avery Bradley (Right Knee; Contusion), Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain), Tyler Herro (Health and Safety Protocols) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.

- Tonight is the fifth of a first half season-long six-game homestand.

- The HEAT have used 14 different starting line-ups in their 20 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.