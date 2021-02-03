Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Wizards

Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Feb 03, 2021

Washington Wizards vs Miami HEAT 

Wednesday, February 3rd @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red 

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Wizards meet for the second of three matchups in the first half this regular season.

- It also marks the first of consecutive games against Washington with their next matchup on Friday.

- Earlier this year, Miami recorded a, 128-124, win at Washington on 1/9.

- Last season, the HEAT won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT are 88-42 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 48-16 in home games and 40-26 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.

- Avery Bradley (Right Knee; Contusion), Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain), Tyler Herro (Health and Safety Protocols) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable. 

- Tonight is the fifth of a first half season-long six-game homestand.

- The HEAT have used 14 different starting line-ups in their 20 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

HEAT Category Wizards
106.9 POINTS PER GAME 116.8
112.3 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 121.8
.468 FG PCT. .461
.453 OPPONENT FG PCT. .491
.351 3-PT FG PCT. .359
.776 FT PCT. .753
41.5 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.4
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.1
25.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 25.5
6.40 STEALS PER GAME 7.44
17.1 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.4
15.0 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.1
3.85 BLOCKS PER GAME 3.38
