Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back Against Wizards
Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Washington Wizards vs Miami HEAT
Wednesday, February 3rd @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Statement - Red
Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Wizards meet for the second of three matchups in the first half this regular season.
- It also marks the first of consecutive games against Washington with their next matchup on Friday.
- Earlier this year, Miami recorded a, 128-124, win at Washington on 1/9.
- Last season, the HEAT won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT are 88-42 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 48-16 in home games and 40-26 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.
- Avery Bradley (Right Knee; Contusion), Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain), Tyler Herro (Health and Safety Protocols) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.
- Tonight is the fifth of a first half season-long six-game homestand.
- The HEAT have used 14 different starting line-ups in their 20 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
|HEAT
|Category
|Wizards
|106.9
|POINTS PER GAME
|116.8
|112.3
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|121.8
|.468
|FG PCT.
|.461
|.453
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.491
|.351
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.359
|.776
|FT PCT.
|.753
|41.5
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.4
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.1
|25.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|25.5
|6.40
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.44
|17.1
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.4
|15.0
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.1
|3.85
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|3.38
NEXT UP: