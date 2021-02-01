Gameday Rundown: HEAT Continue Homestand Against Hornets
Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun
Charlotte Hornets (9-11) vs Miami HEAT (7-12)
Monday, February 1st @ 7:30PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM
Tipoff: 7:40PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Coming to tonight’s game? See our fan health & safety measures
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Hornets meet for their only matchup in the first half this regular season.
- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.
- The HEAT are 66-44 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 39-17 in home games and 27-27 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.
- Avery Bradley (Right Knee; Contusion), Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain) and Tyler Herro (Health and Safety Protocols) are questionable. Andre Iguodala (Neck; Spasms) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.
- Tonight is the fourth of a first half season-long six-game homestand.
- The HEAT have used 14 different starting line-ups in their 19 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
|HEAT
|Category
|Hornets
|106.1
|POINTS PER GAME
|108.6
|111.4
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|109.7
|.467
|FG PCT.
|.451
|.453
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.459
|.347
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.366
|.784
|FT PCT.
|.741
|41.1
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.0
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|46.5
|25.6
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|28.5
|6.32
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.45
|17.2
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.9
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.9
|3.63
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.10
NEXT UP: