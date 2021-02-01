Gameday Rundown: HEAT Continue Homestand Against Hornets

Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Feb 01, 2021

Charlotte Hornets (9-11) vs Miami HEAT (7-12)

Monday, February 1st @ 7:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black 

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Hornets meet for their only matchup in the first half this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.

- The HEAT are 66-44 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 39-17 in home games and 27-27 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.

-  Avery Bradley (Right Knee; Contusion), Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain) and Tyler Herro (Health and Safety Protocols) are questionable. Andre Iguodala (Neck; Spasms) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.

- Tonight is the fourth of a first half season-long six-game homestand.

- The HEAT have used 14 different starting line-ups in their 19 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

HEAT Category Hornets
106.1 POINTS PER GAME 108.6
111.4 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 109.7
.467 FG PCT. .451
.453 OPPONENT FG PCT. .459
.347 3-PT FG PCT. .366
.784 FT PCT. .741
41.1 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 44.0
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 46.5
25.6 ASSISTS PER GAME 28.5
6.32 STEALS PER GAME 8.45
17.2 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.9
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.9
3.63 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.10
