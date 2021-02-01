Gameday Rundown: HEAT Continue Homestand Against Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (9-11) vs Miami HEAT (7-12)

Monday, February 1st @ 7:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Hornets meet for their only matchup in the first half this regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1.

- The HEAT are 66-44 all-time versus Charlotte during the regular season, including 39-17 in home games and 27-27 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.

- Avery Bradley (Right Knee; Contusion), Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain) and Tyler Herro (Health and Safety Protocols) are questionable. Andre Iguodala (Neck; Spasms) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable.

- Tonight is the fourth of a first half season-long six-game homestand.

- The HEAT have used 14 different starting line-ups in their 19 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.