Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Clippers On 2nd Night Of B2B

Los Angeles Clippers (13-5) vs Miami HEAT (6-11)

Thursday, January 28th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Health & Safety Measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Clippers meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- Last season, LA swept the season series, 2-0.

- The HEAT is 36-27 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 19-12 in home games and 17-15 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.

- Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols), Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain), Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms), Duncan Robinson (Left Quadriceps; Contusion) and Max Strus (Left Wrist; Contusion) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Ankle; Sprain) is probable.

- Tonight marks as the second of consecutive games at home after last night’s contest against the Nuggets. This is the second of two sets of home-and-home games in the first half of the season after also splitting a pair against Milwaukee on 12/29 and 12/30.

- The HEAT have used 12 different starting line-ups in their 17 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.