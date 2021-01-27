Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Clippers On 2nd Night Of B2B
Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Los Angeles Clippers (13-5) vs Miami HEAT (6-11)
Thursday, January 28th @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Clippers meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.
- Last season, LA swept the season series, 2-0.
- The HEAT is 36-27 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 19-12 in home games and 17-15 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.
- Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols), Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain), Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms), Duncan Robinson (Left Quadriceps; Contusion) and Max Strus (Left Wrist; Contusion) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Ankle; Sprain) is probable.
- Tonight marks as the second of consecutive games at home after last night’s contest against the Nuggets. This is the second of two sets of home-and-home games in the first half of the season after also splitting a pair against Milwaukee on 12/29 and 12/30.
- The HEAT have used 12 different starting line-ups in their 17 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
|HEAT
|Category
|Clippers
|106.2
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.9
|112.0
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|107.3
|.469
|FG PCT.
|.480
|.454
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.466
|.344
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.418
|.779
|FT PCT.
|.842
|41.0
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.6
|43.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|40.6
|25.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.8
|6.47
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.61
|17.4
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.9
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.5
|3.76
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.78
NEXT UP: