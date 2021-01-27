Gameday Rundown: HEAT Face Clippers On 2nd Night Of B2B

Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Jan 27, 2021

Los Angeles Clippers (13-5) vs Miami HEAT (6-11)

Thursday, January 28th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Health & Safety Measures

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Clippers meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- Last season, LA swept the season series, 2-0.

- The HEAT is 36-27 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 19-12 in home games and 17-15 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are all out.

- Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols), Goran Dragic (Left Groin; Strain), Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms), Duncan Robinson (Left Quadriceps; Contusion) and Max Strus (Left Wrist; Contusion) are questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Ankle; Sprain) is probable.

- Tonight marks as the second of consecutive games at home after last night’s contest against the Nuggets. This is the second of two sets of home-and-home games in the first half of the season after also splitting a pair against Milwaukee on 12/29 and 12/30.

- The HEAT have used 12 different starting line-ups in their 17 games this season, as 14 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

HEAT Category Clippers
106.2 POINTS PER GAME 113.9
112.0 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 107.3
.469 FG PCT. .480
.454 OPPONENT FG PCT. .466
.344 3-PT FG PCT. .418
.779 FT PCT. .842
41.0 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.6
43.6 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 40.6
25.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.8
6.47 STEALS PER GAME 7.61
17.4 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.9
15.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.5
3.76 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.78
