Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back In Brooklyn
Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
Miami HEAT (6-9) at Brooklyn Nets (10-8)
Monday, January 25th @ 7:30PM
Location: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York
TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM
Tipoff: 7:40PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Nets meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the regular season after just playing Brooklyn on Saturday.
- Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1.
- The HEAT is 74-53 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 34-31 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain), Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms), Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) and Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion) are all out.
- Goran Dragic (Right Foot; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable. KZ Okpala (Left Knee; Sprain) is questionable.
- Bam Adebayo recorded a career-high 41 points on Saturday at BKN. He becomes the second-youngest player in franchise history to post a 40-point game (23 years, 189 days), only Dwyane Wade was younger when he scored 48 points on 4/14/05 at PHI (23 years, 87 days).
- The HEAT have used 11 different starting line-ups in their 15 games this season, as 13 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Nunn, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
|HEAT
|Category
|Nets
|109.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|120.3
|113.1
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|116.8
|.482
|FG PCT.
|.493
|.458
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.456
|.356
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.402
|.782
|FT PCT.
|.814
|40.9
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.6
|42.9
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.7
|26.3
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|26.5
|6.80
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.33
|17.7
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.9
|15.7
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.1
|3.67
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.11
