Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back In Brooklyn

Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
Miami HEAT
Posted: Jan 24, 2021

Miami HEAT (6-9) at Brooklyn Nets (10-8)

Monday, January 25th @ 7:30PM

Location: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York

TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Nets meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the regular season after just playing Brooklyn on Saturday.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1.

- The HEAT is 74-53 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 34-31 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain), Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms), Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) and Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion) are all out.

- Goran Dragic (Right Foot; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable. KZ Okpala (Left Knee; Sprain) is questionable. 

- Bam Adebayo recorded a career-high 41 points on Saturday at BKN. He becomes the second-youngest player in franchise history to post a 40-point game (23 years, 189 days), only Dwyane Wade was younger when he scored 48 points on 4/14/05 at PHI (23 years, 87 days).

- The HEAT have used 11 different starting line-ups in their 15 games this season, as 13 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Nunn, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

HEAT Category Nets
109.3 POINTS PER GAME 120.3
113.1 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 116.8
.482 FG PCT. .493
.458 OPPONENT FG PCT. .456
.356 3-PT FG PCT. .402
.782 FT PCT. .814
40.9 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.6
42.9 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.7
26.3 ASSISTS PER GAME 26.5
6.80 STEALS PER GAME 6.33
17.7 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.9
15.7 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.1
3.67 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.11
