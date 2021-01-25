Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Bounce Back In Brooklyn

Miami HEAT (6-9) at Brooklyn Nets (10-8)

Monday, January 25th @ 7:30PM

Location: Barclays Center - Brooklyn, New York

TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Nets meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the regular season after just playing Brooklyn on Saturday.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1.

- The HEAT is 74-53 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 34-31 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain), Tyler Herro (Neck; Spasms), Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) and Moe Harkless (Left Thigh; Contusion) are all out.

- Goran Dragic (Right Foot; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable. KZ Okpala (Left Knee; Sprain) is questionable.

- Bam Adebayo recorded a career-high 41 points on Saturday at BKN. He becomes the second-youngest player in franchise history to post a 40-point game (23 years, 189 days), only Dwyane Wade was younger when he scored 48 points on 4/14/05 at PHI (23 years, 87 days).

- The HEAT have used 11 different starting line-ups in their 15 games this season, as 13 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Nunn, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.