Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 3rd Straight Win, Face Raptors

Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Jan 21, 2021

Miami HEAT (6-7) at Toronto Raptors (5-9)

Friday, January 22nd @ 7:30PM

Location: Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Raptors meet for the second of three matchups in the first half of the regular season after just playing against each other on Wednesday in a, 111-102, HEAT win.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1.

- The HEAT is 55-35 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 32-15 in home games and 23-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) are out.

- Goran Dragic (Right Foot; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable. Tyler Herro ( Neck; Spasms) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are questionable.

- The HEAT have used 10 different starting line-ups in their 13 games this season, as 13 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Nunn, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Duncan Robinson played in his 100th career NBA game on 1/18 vs. DET while connecting on his 326th career three-point field goal, the most through any player’s first 100 career NBA games in league history, eclipsing the previous mark by 76 treys.

HEAT Category Raptors
110.3 POINTS PER GAME 111.1
112.9 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 110.7
.486 FG PCT. .441
.452 OPPONENT FG PCT. .453
.372 3-PT FG PCT. .369
.774 FT PCT. .810
42.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.2
42.5 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.9
26.6 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.8
6.23 STEALS PER GAME 8.50
18.3 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.6
15.1 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.8
3.85 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.93
