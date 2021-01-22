Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 3rd Straight Win, Face Raptors
Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT (6-7) at Toronto Raptors (5-9)
Friday, January 22nd @ 7:30PM
Location: Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM
Tipoff: 7:40PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Raptors meet for the second of three matchups in the first half of the regular season after just playing against each other on Wednesday in a, 111-102, HEAT win.
- Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1.
- The HEAT is 55-35 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 32-15 in home games and 23-20 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) are out.
- Goran Dragic (Right Foot; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable. Tyler Herro ( Neck; Spasms) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are questionable.
- The HEAT have used 10 different starting line-ups in their 13 games this season, as 13 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Nunn, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
- Duncan Robinson played in his 100th career NBA game on 1/18 vs. DET while connecting on his 326th career three-point field goal, the most through any player’s first 100 career NBA games in league history, eclipsing the previous mark by 76 treys.
|HEAT
|Category
|Raptors
|110.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|111.1
|112.9
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|110.7
|.486
|FG PCT.
|.441
|.452
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.453
|.372
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.369
|.774
|FT PCT.
|.810
|42.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.2
|42.5
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.9
|26.6
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.8
|6.23
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.50
|18.3
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.6
|15.1
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.8
|3.85
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.93
NEXT UP: