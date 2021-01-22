Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 3rd Straight Win, Face Raptors

Miami HEAT (6-7) at Toronto Raptors (5-9)

Friday, January 22nd @ 7:30PM

Location: Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Raptors meet for the second of three matchups in the first half of the regular season after just playing against each other on Wednesday in a, 111-102, HEAT win.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1.

- The HEAT is 55-35 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 32-15 in home games and 23-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) are out.

- Goran Dragic (Right Foot; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable. Tyler Herro ( Neck; Spasms) and Chris Silva (Left Hip Flexor; Strain) are questionable.

- The HEAT have used 10 different starting line-ups in their 13 games this season, as 13 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Nunn, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Miami is a perfect 4-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Duncan Robinson played in his 100th career NBA game on 1/18 vs. DET while connecting on his 326th career three-point field goal, the most through any player’s first 100 career NBA games in league history, eclipsing the previous mark by 76 treys.