Gameday Rundown: HEAT Travel To Tampa To Face Raptors

Miami HEAT (5-7) at Toronto Raptors (5-8)

Wednesday, January 20th @ 7:30PM

Location: Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Raptors meet for the first of three matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1.

- The HEAT is 54-35 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 32-15 in home games and 22-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) are out.

- Goran Dragic (Right Foot; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable. Tyler Herro ( Neck; Spasms) is questionable.

- The HEAT have used nine different starting line-ups in their 12 games this season, as 13 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Nunn, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Precious Achiuwa has posted a double-double in each of his two starts this season, becoming just the second rookie in HEAT franchise history to record a double-double in his first two starts, joining Kurt Thomas who also did so in his first two starts on 12/10/95 and then 12/12/95. No HEAT rookie has accomplished the feat in their first three starts.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra recorded his 657th career win (572 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT. The 657 total wins are the sixth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history.