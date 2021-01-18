Gameday Rundown: HEAT Travel To Tampa To Face Raptors

Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT (5-7) at Toronto Raptors (5-8)

Wednesday, January 20th @ 7:30PM

Location: Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun 

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Raptors meet for the first of three matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1.

- The HEAT is 54-35 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 32-15 in home games and 22-20 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) are out. 

- Goran Dragic (Right Foot; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable. Tyler Herro ( Neck; Spasms) is questionable. 

- The HEAT have used nine different starting line-ups in their 12 games this season, as 13 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Nunn, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.

- Precious Achiuwa has posted a double-double in each of his two starts this season, becoming just the second rookie in HEAT franchise history to record a double-double in his first two starts, joining Kurt Thomas who also did so in his first two starts on 12/10/95 and then 12/12/95. No HEAT rookie has accomplished the feat in their first three starts.

- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra recorded his 657th career win (572 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT. The 657 total wins are the sixth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history.

HEAT Category Raptors
110.3 POINTS PER GAME 111.8
113.8 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 110.7
.486 FG PCT. .444
.456 OPPONENT FG PCT. .450
.364 3-PT FG PCT. .373
.768 FT PCT. .805
42.1 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 43.4
42.6 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 45.8
26.4 ASSISTS PER GAME 24.6
6.42 STEALS PER GAME 8.54
18.3 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.7
15.3 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.6
3.75 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.15
