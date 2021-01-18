Gameday Rundown: HEAT Travel To Tampa To Face Raptors
Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT (5-7) at Toronto Raptors (5-8)
Wednesday, January 20th @ 7:30PM
Location: Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM
Tipoff: 7:40PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Raptors meet for the first of three matchups in the first half of the regular season.
- Last season, Miami won the season series, 2-1.
- The HEAT is 54-35 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 32-15 in home games and 22-20 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols), Jimmy Butler (Health and Safety Protocols) and Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) are out.
- Goran Dragic (Right Foot; Contusion) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) are probable. Tyler Herro ( Neck; Spasms) is questionable.
- The HEAT have used nine different starting line-ups in their 12 games this season, as 13 of Miami’s 17 players have started at least one game, with only Haslem, Nunn, Silva and Strus yet to record a start.
- Precious Achiuwa has posted a double-double in each of his two starts this season, becoming just the second rookie in HEAT franchise history to record a double-double in his first two starts, joining Kurt Thomas who also did so in his first two starts on 12/10/95 and then 12/12/95. No HEAT rookie has accomplished the feat in their first three starts.
- Head Coach Erik Spoelstra recorded his 657th career win (572 regular season & 85 postseason) with the HEAT. The 657 total wins are the sixth-most by a head coach with a single franchise in NBA history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Raptors
|110.3
|POINTS PER GAME
|111.8
|113.8
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|110.7
|.486
|FG PCT.
|.444
|.456
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.450
|.364
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.373
|.768
|FT PCT.
|.805
|42.1
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|43.4
|42.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|45.8
|26.4
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|24.6
|6.42
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.54
|18.3
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.7
|15.3
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.6
|3.75
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.15
NEXT UP: