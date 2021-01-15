Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Get Back On Track Against Pistons
Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Detroit Pistons (2-9) vs Miami HEAT (4-6)
Saturday, January 16th @ 8:00PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM
Tipoff: 8:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Statement - Red
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Pistons meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.
- It also marks as the first of consecutive games against Detroit with their next contest on Monday.
- Last season, Miami won their only matchup against the Pistons 117-108.
- The HEAT is 60-54 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 34-22 in home games and 26-32 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler and Meyers Leonard are out.
- Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Mo Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent are questionable.
- Tyler Herro is the only player in franchise history to have a 30-point game before turning 21 years old, doing so now three different times with a career-high 34 on 1/12 at PHI, 31 on 1/9 at WAS and 30 on 8/12/20 against OKC.
- Miami is a perfect 3-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.
|HEAT
|Category
|Pistons
|111.0
|POINTS PER GAME
|108.1
|113.9
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|114.9
|.479
|FG PCT.
|.415
|.451
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.493
|.358
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.340
|.752
|FT PCT.
|.798
|43.8
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|44.0
|44.0
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|47.8
|26.9
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.7
|6.80
|STEALS PER GAME
|8.36
|17.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|13.6
|15.2
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.9
|3.40
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|4.36
NEXT UP: