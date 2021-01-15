Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Get Back On Track Against Pistons

Detroit Pistons (2-9) vs Miami HEAT (4-6)

Saturday, January 16th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pistons meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- It also marks as the first of consecutive games against Detroit with their next contest on Monday.

- Last season, Miami won their only matchup against the Pistons 117-108.

- The HEAT is 60-54 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 34-22 in home games and 26-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler and Meyers Leonard are out.

- Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Mo Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent are questionable.

- Tyler Herro is the only player in franchise history to have a 30-point game before turning 21 years old, doing so now three different times with a career-high 34 on 1/12 at PHI, 31 on 1/9 at WAS and 30 on 8/12/20 against OKC.

- Miami is a perfect 3-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.