Gameday Rundown: HEAT Look To Get Back On Track Against Pistons

Game starts at 8PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Jan 15, 2021

Detroit Pistons (2-9) vs Miami HEAT (4-6)

Saturday, January 16th @ 8:00PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena - Miami, FL

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:30PM

Tipoff: 8:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Statement - Red

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Pistons meet for the first of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- It also marks as the first of consecutive games against Detroit with their next contest on Monday.

- Last season, Miami won their only matchup against the Pistons 117-108.

- The HEAT is 60-54 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 34-22 in home games and 26-32 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler and Meyers Leonard are out. 

- Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, Mo Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent are questionable. 

- Tyler Herro is the only player in franchise history to have a 30-point game before turning 21 years old, doing so now three different times with a career-high 34 on 1/12 at PHI, 31 on 1/9 at WAS and 30 on 8/12/20 against OKC.

- Miami is a perfect 3-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

HEAT Category Pistons
111.0 POINTS PER GAME 108.1
113.9 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 114.9
.479 FG PCT. .415
.451 OPPONENT FG PCT. .493
.358 3-PT FG PCT. .340
.752 FT PCT. .798
43.8 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 44.0
44.0 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 47.8
26.9 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.7
6.80 STEALS PER GAME 8.36
17.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 13.6
15.2 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.9
3.40 BLOCKS PER GAME 4.36
