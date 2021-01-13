Gameday Rundown: Shorthanded HEAT Look To Bounce Back In Philly

Miami HEAT (4-5) at Philadelphia 76ers (8-4)

Thursday, January 14th @ 7:00PM

Location: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black



Series Notes:

- The HEAT and 76ers meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- It also marks the second consecutive game against Philadelphia after just playing them on Tuesday, with the 76ers recording a, 137-134, overtime win.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1. The HEAT is 64-61 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 23-39 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Mo Harkless, Udonis Haslem, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala are all out due to Health and Safety Protocols.

- Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) is doubtful. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz and Vincent Poirier are out due to Health and Safety Protocols. Joel Embiid, Terrance Ferguson, Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle are all probable.

- Miami is a perfect 3-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field.

- Tyler Herro is the only player in franchise history to have a 30-point game before turning 21 years old, doing so now three different times with a career-high 34 on 1/12 at PHI, 31 on 1/9 at WAS and 30 on 8/12/20 against OKC.