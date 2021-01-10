Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Celtics On 2nd Night Of Back To Back

Miami HEAT (4-4) at Boston Celtics (7-3)

Sunday, January 10th @ 7:00PM

Location: TD Garden - Boston, MA

TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- In their previous matchup last week, Boston took a two-point, 107-105, win in Miami.

- Miami eliminated the Boston Celtics in 6 games to win the 2020 Eastern Conference Championship.

- The HEAT is 48-76 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-36 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols) is out. Goran Dragic (Right Knee; Soreness), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Kelly Olynyk (Left Groin; Contusion) are all questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Tyler Herro is the only player in franchise history to have a 30-point game before turning 21 years old, and after his career-high 31 points last night at WAS, he has now done so twice (30, on 8/12/20 against OKC).

- Miami scored 47 points in the first quarter last night at WAS, marking the most first quarter points in team history.

- Goran Dragić scored 21 points, all off the bench last night. He now has totaled 21 20-point games off the bench as a member of the HEAT, the second-most all-time in team history.

- January marks as the month that Miami faces the most opponents that made the 2020 Playoffs with 12 of Miami’s 16 matches coming against playoff teams.