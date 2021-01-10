Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Celtics On 2nd Night Of Back To Back
Game starts at 7PM on FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
Miami HEAT (4-4) at Boston Celtics (7-3)
Sunday, January 10th @ 7:00PM
Location: TD Garden - Boston, MA
TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM
Tipoff: 7:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Association - White
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Celtics meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.
- In their previous matchup last week, Boston took a two-point, 107-105, win in Miami.
- Miami eliminated the Boston Celtics in 6 games to win the 2020 Eastern Conference Championship.
- The HEAT is 48-76 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-36 in home games and 19-40 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols) is out. Goran Dragic (Right Knee; Soreness), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Kelly Olynyk (Left Groin; Contusion) are all questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.
- Tyler Herro is the only player in franchise history to have a 30-point game before turning 21 years old, and after his career-high 31 points last night at WAS, he has now done so twice (30, on 8/12/20 against OKC).
- Miami scored 47 points in the first quarter last night at WAS, marking the most first quarter points in team history.
- Goran Dragić scored 21 points, all off the bench last night. He now has totaled 21 20-point games off the bench as a member of the HEAT, the second-most all-time in team history.
- January marks as the month that Miami faces the most opponents that made the 2020 Playoffs with 12 of Miami’s 16 matches coming against playoff teams.
|HEAT
|Category
|Celtics
|108.5
|POINTS PER GAME
|113.0
|109.6
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|111.2
|.480
|FG PCT.
|.480
|.435
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.468
|.362
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.392
|.766
|FT PCT.
|.750
|43.9
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|45.3
|44.1
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|41.1
|26.8
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|23.2
|7.25
|STEALS PER GAME
|9.10
|17.5
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.7
|14.4
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|15.0
|3.63
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|6.60
NEXT UP: