Gameday Rundown: HEAT Battle Celtics On 2nd Night Of Back To Back

Game starts at 7PM on FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
Miami HEAT
Posted: Jan 09, 2021

Miami HEAT (4-4) at Boston Celtics (7-3)

Sunday, January 10th @ 7:00PM

Location: TD Garden - Boston, MA

TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Association - White

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Celtics meet for the second of two matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- In their previous matchup last week, Boston took a two-point, 107-105, win in Miami.

- Miami eliminated the Boston Celtics in 6 games to win the 2020 Eastern Conference Championship.

- The HEAT is 48-76 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-36 in home games and 19-40 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Health and Safety Protocols) is out. Goran Dragic (Right Knee; Soreness), Meyers Leonard (Left Shoulder; Strain) and Kelly Olynyk (Left Groin; Contusion) are all questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable.

- Tyler Herro is the only player in franchise history to have a 30-point game before turning 21 years old, and after his career-high 31 points last night at WAS, he has now done so twice (30, on 8/12/20 against OKC).

- Miami scored 47 points in the first quarter last night at WAS, marking the most first quarter points in team history.

- Goran Dragić scored 21 points, all off the bench last night. He now has totaled 21 20-point games off the bench as a member of the HEAT, the second-most all-time in team history.

- January marks as the month that Miami faces the most opponents that made the 2020 Playoffs with 12 of Miami’s 16 matches coming against playoff teams.

HEAT Category Celtics
108.5 POINTS PER GAME 113.0
109.6 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 111.2
.480 FG PCT. .480
.435 OPPONENT FG PCT. .468
.362 3-PT FG PCT. .392
.766 FT PCT. .750
43.9 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 45.3
44.1 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 41.1
26.8 ASSISTS PER GAME 23.2
7.25 STEALS PER GAME 9.10
17.5 TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.7
14.4 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 15.0
3.63 BLOCKS PER GAME 6.60
