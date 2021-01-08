Gameday Rundown: HEAT Travel To Nation's Capital To Take On Wizards

Game starts at 7PM on FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
Miami HEAT
Posted: Jan 08, 2021

Miami HEAT at Washington Wizards

Saturday, January 9th @ 7:00PM

Location: Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Wizards meet for the first of three matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1.

- The HEAT is 87-42 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 48-16 in home games and 39-26 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable to play.

- January marks as the month that Miami faces the most opponents that made the 2020 Playoffs with 12 of Miami’s 16 matches coming against playoff teams.

- The HEAT have taken eight charges so far this season, by six different players, while not committing a single charge yet.

- Duncan Robinson connected on his 300th career made three-point field goal on 1/6 vs. BOS in just his 95th career game, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to connect on their 300th career three-pointer, and did so in a lot fewer games.

HEAT Category Wizards
105.7 POINTS PER GAME 120.8
107.6 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 122.9
.478 FG PCT. .478
.433 OPPONENT FG PCT. .497
.360 3-PT FG PCT. .385
.766 FT PCT. .742
41.4 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 42.6
44.9 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 44.5
26.0 ASSISTS PER GAME 28.0
7.86 STEALS PER GAME 7.38
17.7 TURNOVERS PER GAME 14.8
15.6 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 16.4
3.43 BLOCKS PER GAME 3.63
