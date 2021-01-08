Gameday Rundown: HEAT Travel To Nation's Capital To Take On Wizards

Miami HEAT at Washington Wizards

Saturday, January 9th @ 7:00PM

Location: Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM

Tipoff: 7:10PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: Icon - Black

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Wizards meet for the first of three matchups in the first half of the regular season.

- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1.

- The HEAT is 87-42 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 48-16 in home games and 39-26 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable to play.

- January marks as the month that Miami faces the most opponents that made the 2020 Playoffs with 12 of Miami’s 16 matches coming against playoff teams.

- The HEAT have taken eight charges so far this season, by six different players, while not committing a single charge yet.

- Duncan Robinson connected on his 300th career made three-point field goal on 1/6 vs. BOS in just his 95th career game, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to connect on their 300th career three-pointer, and did so in a lot fewer games.