Gameday Rundown: HEAT Travel To Nation's Capital To Take On Wizards
Game starts at 7PM on FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
Miami HEAT at Washington Wizards
Saturday, January 9th @ 7:00PM
Location: Capital One Arena - Washington, DC
TV: FOX Sports Sun & NBA TV
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 6:30PM
Tipoff: 7:10PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: Icon - Black
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Wizards meet for the first of three matchups in the first half of the regular season.
- Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1.
- The HEAT is 87-42 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 48-16 in home games and 39-26 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Gabe Vincent (Right Knee; Soreness) is probable to play.
- January marks as the month that Miami faces the most opponents that made the 2020 Playoffs with 12 of Miami’s 16 matches coming against playoff teams.
- The HEAT have taken eight charges so far this season, by six different players, while not committing a single charge yet.
- Duncan Robinson connected on his 300th career made three-point field goal on 1/6 vs. BOS in just his 95th career game, becoming the fastest player in NBA history to connect on their 300th career three-pointer, and did so in a lot fewer games.
|HEAT
|Category
|Wizards
|105.7
|POINTS PER GAME
|120.8
|107.6
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|122.9
|.478
|FG PCT.
|.478
|.433
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.497
|.360
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.385
|.766
|FT PCT.
|.742
|41.4
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|42.6
|44.9
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|44.5
|26.0
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|28.0
|7.86
|STEALS PER GAME
|7.38
|17.7
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|14.8
|15.6
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|16.4
|3.43
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|3.63
NEXT UP: