Gameday Rundown: HEAT Debut ViceVersa At Home Against Thunder

Miami HEAT vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Monday, January 4th @ 7:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena

TV: FOX Sports Sun

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Thunder meet for their only matchup in the first half of the regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, which included a, 115-108, win at Oklahoma City and a one-point loss in the bubble.

- The HEAT is 24-40 all-time versus OKC during the regular season, including 13-18 in home games and 11-22 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Stomach; Illness) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee) is probable.

- Miami enters tonight having used a different starting line-up in each game this season.

- The HEAT has had a different leading scorer in four of their five games this season (Adebayo, Robinson, Herro, Dragić, Adebayo).

- Goran Dragić scored a game-high 26 points, all off the bench, vs. MIL on 12/30. He now has totaled 20 20-point games off the bench as a member of the HEAT, the second-most all-time in team history.