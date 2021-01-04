Gameday Rundown: HEAT Debut ViceVersa At Home Against Thunder

Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT
Posted: Jan 03, 2021

Miami HEAT vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Monday, January 4th @ 7:30PM

Location: AmericanAirlines Arena

TV: FOX Sports Sun 

HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM

Tipoff: 7:40PM

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)

Uniform: ViceVersa 

Series Notes:

- The HEAT and Thunder meet for their only matchup in the first half of the regular season.

- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, which included a, 115-108, win at Oklahoma City and a one-point loss in the bubble.

- The HEAT is 24-40 all-time versus OKC during the regular season, including 13-18 in home games and 11-22 in road games.

What to watch for:

- Avery Bradley (Stomach; Illness) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee) is probable.

- Miami enters tonight having used a different starting line-up in each game this season.

- The HEAT has had a different leading scorer in four of their five games this season (Adebayo, Robinson, Herro, Dragić, Adebayo).

- Goran Dragić scored a game-high 26 points, all off the bench, vs. MIL on 12/30. He now has totaled 20 20-point games off the bench as a member of the HEAT, the second-most all-time in team history.

HEAT Category Thunder
103.4 POINTS PER GAME 102.6
111.2 OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME 109.4
.469 FG PCT. .447
.447 OPPONENT FG PCT. .449
.362 3-PT FG PCT. .438
.781 FT PCT. .684
40.2 REBOUNDS PER GAME. 46.0
44.6 OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME 49.8
24.4 ASSISTS PER GAME 22.4
9.20 STEALS PER GAME 6.60
19.8 TURNOVERS PER GAME 17.0
16.8 OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME 12.0
3.40 BLOCKS PER GAME 5.20
