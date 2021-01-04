Gameday Rundown: HEAT Debut ViceVersa At Home Against Thunder
Game starts at 7:30PM on FOX Sports Sun
Miami HEAT vs Oklahoma City Thunder
Monday, January 4th @ 7:30PM
Location: AmericanAirlines Arena
TV: FOX Sports Sun
HEAT Live Pre-Game Show: 7:00PM
Tipoff: 7:40PM
Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol)
Uniform: ViceVersa
Series Notes:
- The HEAT and Thunder meet for their only matchup in the first half of the regular season.
- Last season, the teams split the season series, 1-1, which included a, 115-108, win at Oklahoma City and a one-point loss in the bubble.
- The HEAT is 24-40 all-time versus OKC during the regular season, including 13-18 in home games and 11-22 in road games.
What to watch for:
- Avery Bradley (Stomach; Illness) is questionable. Gabe Vincent (Right Knee) is probable.
- Miami enters tonight having used a different starting line-up in each game this season.
- The HEAT has had a different leading scorer in four of their five games this season (Adebayo, Robinson, Herro, Dragić, Adebayo).
- Goran Dragić scored a game-high 26 points, all off the bench, vs. MIL on 12/30. He now has totaled 20 20-point games off the bench as a member of the HEAT, the second-most all-time in team history.
|HEAT
|Category
|Thunder
|103.4
|POINTS PER GAME
|102.6
|111.2
|OPPONENT POINTS PER GAME
|109.4
|.469
|FG PCT.
|.447
|.447
|OPPONENT FG PCT.
|.449
|.362
|3-PT FG PCT.
|.438
|.781
|FT PCT.
|.684
|40.2
|REBOUNDS PER GAME.
|46.0
|44.6
|OPPONENT REBOUNDS PER GAME
|49.8
|24.4
|ASSISTS PER GAME
|22.4
|9.20
|STEALS PER GAME
|6.60
|19.8
|TURNOVERS PER GAME
|17.0
|16.8
|OPPONENT TURNOVERS PER GAME
|12.0
|3.40
|BLOCKS PER GAME
|5.20
NEXT UP: