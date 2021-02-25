HEAT Win Fourth Straight, Beat Raptors 116-108

Don’t look now, but the HEAT are on a roll.

Thanks to some fantastic ball movement and strong defense late, Miami defeated the Raptors 116-108 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena for its fourth-straight dub.

Let’s get into how it all went down.

1. Jimmy Seals The Deal

With Toronto gaining some momentum early in the fourth and cutting its deficit to two with 5:24 remaining, Jimmy Butler responded in a major way with 14 of the HEAT’s final 16 points to finally put the Raptors away.

And it wasn’t all drives to the basket, as he hit two treys and a middy during the flurry.

Why not check out all his buckets in the fourth below?

And on the flip side of the ball, Butler was sharp as usual in both man and zone looks.

Long story short, Jimmy was Jimmy.

When it was all said and done, Butler amassed a game-high 27 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from deep, and a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe, a game-high 10 assists, eight boards, a game-high three steals, a block and a plus-10 rating.

2. Bam Makes History

From start to finish, Bam Adebayo dominated the glass and rolled to the rim with force.

And while he left Pascal Siakam in the dust on this awesome spin and slam in the third quarter…

…his biggest score came down the stretch on the pick-and-roll with Butler:

Oh yeah, he also became the youngest player in franchise history to record 2,000 rebounds.

Just another night at the office.

Adebayo finished with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the line, a game-high 12 rebounds (six offensive), four assists, one steal and one block.

3. The Dragon Returns

After missing the past nine games due to a sprained left ankle, Goran Dragić wasted little time to get going in his return to action.

In fact, he scored seven quick points in the first quarter and 13 in the opening half, including this aggressive attack to the basket thanks to a screen from Adebayo (naturally):

Dragić ended up with 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the line, three assists and two rebounds.

Other Takeaways:

-Andre Iguodala made play after play on both ends to ensure the win.

Sure, his four treys were important for Miami’s spacing, but his defense at the top of the zone, active hands and knack for hustle plays also continued to make a difference.

Iguodala concluded with 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting (all from deep), five rebounds, one assist, one block and a plus-seven rating.

-Duncan Robinson set the tone with a team-high 14 points in the first half, as he moved very well off the ball and hunted his shots as usual.

In all, the 26-year-old tallied 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-9 from downtown, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and a plus-11 rating.

-Once again, Kendrick Nunn dished out some fantastic feeds to his teammates, including this one to Robinson on the break late in the second quarter after blocking Fred VanVleet’s three-point attempt:

Speaking of which, Nunn competed hard at the top of the zone and in man against VanVleet throughout the night.

Nunn posted seven points on 2-of-9 shooting, seven assists, four rebounds, that block above and a game-high plus-12 rating.

Game Notes:

-Tyler Herro (right hip contusion) was an active scratch.

-Avery Bradley (right calf strain) and Meyers Leonard (left shoulder surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

