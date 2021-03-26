HEAT Drop Tough One To Blazers

With just nine players available, the HEAT did all they could but ultimately fell short to the Blazers 125-122 Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Let’s get into some takeaways.

1. Bam Does It All

With Jimmy Butler and a slew of other guys out, Bam Adebayo answered the challenge and made no excuses.

Early on, Adebayo took advantage of Portland’s drop coverage and led Miami with 15 points in the first half thanks to finishes in the paint and jumpers.

That said, the 23-year-old’s biggest impact came down the stretch, as he scored the HEAT’s final six points.

And on the flip side of the ball, Adebayo was everywhere defensively on switches and traps. As such, he blocked Damian Lillard three times (yes, three times), but one of his more impressive defensive sequences came early in the third when he helped Trevor Ariza trap Lillard, deflected Robert Covington’s pass and forced CJ McCollum into a rare miss.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

When it was all said and done, Adebayo amassed a team-high 29 points (tied with Tyler Herro) on 13-of-16 shooting, a team-high nine boards, seven assists, a game and career-high five blocks and a team-high plus-11 rating (tied with Andre Iguodala).

2. Tyler Goes Off

Simply put, Herro was back to his old ways in this one.

Naturally, that entailed mid-range jumpers, runners, treys and a big fourth quarter.

In fact, Herro led all players with 10 points in the final period, including this HEAT check triple early in the fourth to cap off a 15-3 run:

As a whole, Boy Wonder looked comfortable both on and off the ball en route to his aforementioned team-high 29 points (tied with Adebayo) on 9-of-19 shooting from the field, including 5-of-9 from deep, and a perfect 6-of-6 from the charity stripe, eight dimes, four boards and one steal.

3. Nunn Sharp Again

After leading Miami with 25 points against the Suns on Tuesday, Kendrick Nunn lit up the scoreboard once again.

As usual, the 25-year-old Nunn scored from all three levels, with no bucket as vital as this tough drive and finish over Enes Kanter to give the HEAT a 116-114 lead:

In all, Nunn tallied 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-5 from distance, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and a plus-four rating.

Other Takeaways:

-In his first HEAT start, Ariza made things as tough as possible on Lillard and finished with nine points on 3-of-7 shooting, five rebounds, one assist and one block.

-Gabe Vincent made some strong plays on both ends and concluded with eight points, a game and career-high nine assists (tied with Lillard) and two rebounds.

Game Notes:

-Butler (stomach illness) and Goran Dragić (lower back spasms) were active scratches.

-Udonis Haslem and KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) were inactive.

-Avery Bradley, Moe Harkless, Kelly Olynyk and Chris Silva (trade pending) were not with the team.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will embark on a three-game road trip, staring Friday in Charlotte against the Hornets. After facing the Knicks and Pacers, Miami will return home to host the Warriors on Thursday, April 1. Season ticket members currently have access to a presale, but tickets for that game and all home games in April will be available to the general public on Saturday at noon.