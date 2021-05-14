HEAT Take Control Early, Cruise To 106-94 Victory Over Sixers

The wins just keep on coming.

Thanks to another total team effort, the HEAT led by as many as 26 points and eventually defeated the East-leading Sixers 106-94 Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Let’s get into how they got their fourth-straight dub.

1. Jimmy Reaches 11K

You’re not going to believe this, but Jimmy Butler set the tone for Miami, as he controlled the pace, set up his teammates and played hard-nosed defense from the jump.

Oh yeah, he also hit jumper after jumper in a 16-point first quarter, including three triples. Yes, three triples.

Butler then eclipsed 11,000 career points on another three early in the third before being able to rest in the fourth with the HEAT up comfortably and firing on all cylinders.

Still, the 31-year-old ended up with a game-high 21 points (tied with Tobias Harris) on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, including a perfect 4-of-4 from distance, and a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from the charity stripe, five rebounds, four assists, one steal and a plus-15 rating in 29:22 of work.

2. Bam Answers The Bell

Despite having Joel Embiid on the other side, Bam Adebayo wasn’t fazed at all and made his presence felt on both ends of the floor.

In particular, Adebayo helped Miami keep its stranglehold on the game in the third with a number of jumpers, including this awesome one over Embiid:

As alluded to before, Adebayo emptied the tank defensively against the MVP candidate when matched up with him, but he also fared well on switches and affected shots at the rim in the backline of the zone and in help situations.

When it was all said and done, the former Kentucky Wildcat amassed 18 points on 9-of-13 shooting, a game-high 12 rebounds, a game-high eight assists, one block and a plus-eight rating.

3. Tyler Provides Instant Offense…Again

After the HEAT’s victory over Boston on Tuesday, Tyler Herro said, “I’m ready for another run again.”

Update: he still looks ready.

Once again, Herro provided instant offense off the bench to the tune of 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the second quarter.

So smooth.

In all, Herro had 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field, including 4-of-7 from downtown, and a perfect 2-of-2 shooting from the line, six rebounds, two assists and a plus-five rating.

Other Takeaways:

-The wait is finally over.

The OG, Udonis Haslem, made his season debut and did Udonis Haslem things.

Unfortunately, he got ejected early in the second quarter and finished with four points on a perfect 2-of-2 shooting, one board, drew a charge and had a plus-three rating in 2:40 of action.

Game Notes:

-Kendrick Nunn experienced left calf soreness and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

The 25-year-old wrapped up the night with 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting, two boards, one block and a game-high plus-16 rating.

-Victor Oladipo (right knee surgery) was inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will face the Bucks and Pistons in back-to-back road games on Saturday and Sunday to close out the regular season. Playoff tickets will be available the week of May 17.