HEAT Take Care Of Magic

Thanks to some big-time contributions across the board, the HEAT defeated the Magic 113-92 Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Let’s get right to it, shall we?

1. Bam Records A Triple-Double

So…Bam Adebayo had himself a complete performance against Orlando.

And it all started in the opening period.

As a matter of fact, the big fella scored a game-high 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first quarter, with four of those field goals coming off jumpers.

Perhaps it was an ode to Kobe.

Otherwise in the contest, Adebayo finished plays inside, freed up his teammates with screen handoffs and locked in defensively against Nikola Vučević and Khem Birch.

Let’s not forget this jam in the fourth, either:

When it was all said and done, the former Kentucky Wildcat tallied 20 points on 10-of-16 shooting, a team-high 10 rebounds and a game-high 10 assists for his third-career triple-double.

2. Jimmy Stays Efficient

Nothing will jump off the page from Jimmy Butler’s night, but he simply put in the work and got the job done.

In addition to setting up his guys off the dribble as usual, he also found his own offense with aggressive takes to the rack.

Oh yeah, wise cuts like this were on display, too:

(That pass by Adebayo was pretty dope as well.)

In all, Butler amassed 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and a perfect 5-of-5 from the line, seven assists, three rebounds, one steal, one block and no turnovers.

3. Herro Sets A Career High…Again

After reading that title, you’re probably thinking Tyler Herro set an offensive mark.

Well, that wasn’t quite the case.

Rather, the rookie recorded a game and career-high three blocks (KO also had three), including this impressive one on Markelle Fultz early in the third quarter:

Of course, Herro also knocked down a couple treys and finished a few drives throughout the evening.

In total, the 20-year-old accumulated 13 points, four rebounds and one assist, to go along with his aforementioned three blocks.

Other Takeaways:

-Duncan Robinson continued to make it look easy from downtown.

In fact, he led all players with six made treys, including this one with contact in the fourth:

Whoa.

Robinson finished with a game-high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 6-of-9 from deep, five rebounds, one assist and a game-high plus-25 rating.

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander (G League - Two-Way), Kendrick Nunn (Bilateral Achilles Soreness), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment) and Justise Winslow (Lower Back Bone Bruise) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it on Tuesday at 8PM against the Celtics.