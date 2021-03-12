HEAT Kick Off Second Half With 111-103 Victory Over Magic

It’s good to be back.

In a tight contest with 23 lead changes and 13 ties, the HEAT pulled away late to defeat the Magic 111-103 Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena and get over .500 for the first time this season.

And naturally, Jimmy Butler was at the center of it all.

Let’s get into some takeaways.

1. Jimmy Does It All

From the opening tip, Butler just did whatever it took to win.

Early on, that entailed a bunch of fantastic feeds to his teammates and a crazy circus shot to close out the first half.

(He kinda looked like D. Wade there, didn’t he?)

And as the game progressed, that entailed more relentless attacks to the basket and hard-nosed defense in both man and zone looks.

One of his more impressive sequences of the game came late in the fourth when he threw down an alley-oop jam from Kelly Olynyk (more on KO in just a bit) and came away with an awesome steal shortly thereafter.

That’s Jimmy for ya.

When it was all said and done, Butler amassed a game-high 27 points (a game-high 10 in the fourth) on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 8-of-13 shooting from the stripe, a game-high 11 assists, a team-high eight boards, a game-high three steals, one block and a game-high plus 11-rating (tied with Olynyk and Kendrick Nunn).

Whew, that’s a lot of game highs.

2. The KO Show Returns

Remember Olynyk’s performance against the Pelicans before the break?

Well, he picked up where he left off in that one and continued to make an impact on both ends of the floor versus Orlando.

Not only did he lead all players with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the first quarter, but he also played excellent help defense throughout the contest…

…and competed hard against his primary covers in Nikola Vučević and Khem Birch.

Oh yeah, he also hit a dagger three.

Olynyk finished with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-8 from distance, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and a game-high plus-11 rating (tied with Butler and Nunn).

3. Tyler Sharp Off The Bounce

After doing his thing off the dribble in the second quarter, Tyler Herro continued his onslaught in the final period and helped Miami put Orlando away.

In fact, he scored eight points in the fourth thanks to finishes inside like this one:

Herro concluded with 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting, five assists, four rebounds, one steal and a plus-eight rating.

Game Notes:

-Duncan Robinson hit his 400th-career trey and concluded with nine points, two rebounds and one assist.

-Bam Adebayo (left knee tendinitis) was an active scratch.

-Avery Bradley (right calf strain) and Meyers Leonard (left shoulder surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will head to Chicago to face the Bulls on Friday at 9PM. After traveling to Orlando for a matchup with the Magic on Sunday, Miami will head home to host the Cavs on Tuesday at 8PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.