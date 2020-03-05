Three-Point Barrage Propels HEAT Past Magic

Thanks to a franchise-record 22 three-pointers, the HEAT defeated the Magic 116-113 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Let’s get right to it.

1. Miami Runs On Duncan In The First Half

For the first time in approximately forever, Duncan Robinson missed his first three of the game.

But then he made amends and hit his next seven treys (yes seven) after that.

As usual, Robinson ran like a madman off the ball, left his defender in the dust and got to his spots time and time again.

The result?

A game-high 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting before the break.

That wasn’t all, though, as the 25-year-old drilled two more shots from beyond the arc in the second half to finish with a team-high 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting from downtown and two boards.

Crazy.

2. Dragić Keeps It Up

Goran Dragić sure is steady, isn’t he?

As been the case all year, Dragić mixed up his offensive approach with catch-and-shoot treys and nifty finishes inside. And while he was sharp in the first half, he led the HEAT with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting in the fourth, including this tough reverse:

That’s the Dragon for ya.

In all, Dragić tallied 25 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 5-of-9 from distance, a game-high nine assists (tied with Aaron Gordon), two rebounds, one steal and a game-high plus-15 rating.

3. KO Pitches A Perfect Game

Like Dragić, Kelly Olynyk did his thing in the fourth quarter with seven points, with no sequence as improbable as this one:

Krafty Kelly.

When it was all said and done, KO amassed a perfect offensive game with 16 points on 5-of-5 shooting from the field, including 3-of-3 from deep, and 3-of-3 from the line, five boards, two assists and zero turnovers.

Other Takeaways:

-Andre Iguodala closed the third quarter strong with a steal, a block and a deflection in quick succession.

Iguodala ended up with five points on 2-of-4 shooting, three rebounds, a game-high two blocks (tied with James Ennis III and Evan Fournier) and that aforementioned steal above.

-Bam Adebayo came through with this blow-by drive and jam against Nikola Vučević in the third quarter:

In total, Adebayo had 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting, seven boards, four assists and a block.

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander (G League - Two Way), Tyler Herro (Right Ankle Soreness), Meyers Leonard (Left Ankle Sprain) and KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will head out on a two-game road trip to face the Pelicans on Friday and Wizards on Sunday. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Wednesday, March 11 against the Hornets. Tickets for that matchup at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.