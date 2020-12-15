HEAT Fall To Pelicans In Preseason Opener

Entering Monday, the last time the HEAT played at AmericanAirlines Arena was on March 11.

Two hundred seventy-eight days later (seems like 278 years), the team was at it again but fell to the Pelicans 114-92 in Miami.

Of course, the end result doesn’t really matter in the preseason. It’s more about how the squad looked, and well, a handful of guys stood out with Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragić and Andre Iguodala sitting out.

Let’s see who they were.

1. Herro Strong Off The Dribble

From the start, Tyler Herro was ready to rock in this one.

Much like in the bubble, “Boy Wonder” did a ton of damage off the bounce and continued to show his strong playmaking ability.

In addition to setting up his teammates quite well, he also finished a bunch of plays at the rim.

And although he got poked in the left eye late in the third, he was able to return if need be.

When it was all said and done, Herro amassed a team-high 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field, including 2-of-7 shooting from deep, six assists and five boards.

2. Robinson Stays Hot From Deep

Duncan Robinson was up to his usual tricks against New Orleans, as he moved well off the ball and led the team in treys.

Perhaps none of them were as impressive as this one from waaay outside late in the third quarter:

That’s like a layup for him.

In all, Robinson had 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-8 from distance, and two rebounds.

3. Bam Does It All

Whether it’s the preseason, regular season or postseason, Bam Adebayo brings it.

And that rang true once again.

I mean, take a look at this great steal and pass to Robinson late in the second quarter:

Gotta love it.

Otherwise in the contest, Adebayo knocked down a pair of jumpers, initiated offense at the top of the key and found his teammates quite often.

In fact, he led all players with eight assists and also accumulated nine points on 3-of-5 shooting, three boards, a team-high two steals (tied with Meyers Leonard), a block and a team-high plus-six rating.

Other Takeaways:

-After not playing in the first half, Precious Achiuwa made his debut in the third quarter and wasted little time to get going.

Not only did he look good in the two-man game with Herro, but he also came through with this aggressive take and nifty reverse layup against Jaxson Hayes in the fourth:

And on the defensive end, the rookie flashed the ability to switch onto perimeter players, such as Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr.

Achiuwa concluded the night with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Game Note:

-As mentioned previously, Butler, Dragić and Iguodala sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will wrap up the preseason in Tampa against the Raptors on Friday at 7PM. You can catch the game on FOX Sports Sun and 790 The Ticket.