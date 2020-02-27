HEAT Fall To T-Wolves

The HEAT couldn’t quite get over the hump in a narrow 129-126 loss to the Timberwolves Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Let’s get into some takeaways.

1. Nunn At It Again

As been the case for the past few outings, Kendrick Nunn fared well both on and off the ball and scored from all three levels.

In particular, he really did some damage in an eight-point third quarter with plays like this:

Nunn finished with a team-high 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting, six assists and two rebounds.

2. Jimmy Does His Thing

Although Jimmy Butler missed the past two games, he didn’t show much rust in his return to action.

From the start, Butler attacked the basket with purpose and took advantage at the line more often than not.

Of course, he also set up his guys with some great feeds, including this nifty dime to Bam Adebayo late in the third quarter:

In all, Butler amassed 18 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field and 10-of-11 shooting from the line, a game-high nine assists, four boards and two blocks.

3. Bam Stays Aggressive

Time and time again, Adebayo did his usual work off the dribble and off the catch for finishes inside.

Perhaps none were as assertive as this crafty reverse against Jake Layman in the second quarter:

What’s more, the big fella tied a career high in free throws made and set a career high in free throws attempted, as he absorbed a ton of contact throughout the contest.

When it was all said and done, Adebayo tallied 22 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field and 10-of-15 shooting from the charity stripe, a game-high 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Other Takeaways:

-Derrick Jones Jr. has done some pretty cool things on the basketball court, but what he did on Wednesday might take the cake.

I mean, just look at this ridiculous sequence early in the fourth:

Wow.

Jones Jr. concluded with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line, two blocks, one rebound, one assist and one steal.

-Goran Dragić was a steady presence for Miami all evening and ended up with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting, four boards, four assists and a steal.

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander (Right Knee; Hyperextended & PCL Sprain), Tyler Herro (Right Ankle Soreness), Meyers Leonard (Left Ankle Sprain) and KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will continue their homestand on Friday at 8PM versus the Mavs. Tickets for that matchup at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.