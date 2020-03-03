HEAT Trounce League-Leading Bucks

Thanks to some great defense and unreal shooting from deep, the HEAT handily defeated the Bucks 105-89 Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Let’s get right to it.

1. Ja3 Sets The Tone

So…Jae Crowder was absolutely on fire in the first half.

Seriously, he drilled five triples and led all players with 16 points at the break.

And as you’d expect, he came through with yet another four-point play.

Of course, Crowder also did his thing defensively, as he switched a lot and competed hard against guys like Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ersan İlyasova and Pat Connaughton.

When it was all said and done, the 29-year-old Crowder amassed a team-high 18 points (tied with Jimmy Butler) on 6-of-10 shooting, including 5-of-9 from distance, four boards and four assists.

2. Dragić Catches Fire In The Second Half

After going scoreless in the first half, Goran Dragić flipped the script and had Milwaukee guessing in the third and fourth quarters.

Not only did he knock down some of his usual threes…

…but he also attacked the defense with wise cuts and finishes at the rim.

In total, the Dragon tallied 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.

3. Jimmy Does It All

From start to finish, Butler was calm, cool and collected against a very tough Bucks team. Naturally, that entailed aggressive takes to the rack, pull-up jumpers and hard-nosed defense.

Above all else, this two-way sequence late in the third quarter encapsulated his night:

Gotta love it.

Butler finished with a team-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, a game-high seven assists, six rebounds and a steal.

Other Takeaways:

-Bam Adebayo didn’t have his best game offensively, but he emptied the tank on the defensive end versus Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

And while he blocked Lopez twice, this segment of defense on Antetokounmpo late in the third quarter stood out even more:

In all, Adebayo had 14 points, a team-high 13 rebounds, five assists, a game-high three blocks and a steal.

-As mentioned previously, Miami played stifling defense throughout the contest and limited Milwaukee to a season-low 89 points on just 40.7 percent shooting.

These two possessions pretty much tell you the whole story:

-Kelly Olynyk nailed this crazy step-back three that left Lopez in the dust:

Olynyk ended up with 11 points on 3-of-4 shooting, including a perfect 3-of-3 from downtown, two assists and one rebound.

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander (G League - Two Way), Tyler Herro (Right Ankle Soreness), Meyers Leonard (Left Ankle Sprain) and KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

