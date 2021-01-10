HEAT Beat Wizards In Shootout

After not defending well in the first half, the HEAT ramped up their activity in the third quarter, continued to score at will on the other end and held on for a wild 128-124 victory over the Wizards Saturday night at Capital One Arena.

And while three guys scored over 20 points for Miami, one player in particular shined the brightest.

1. Herro Records A Regular Season Career High

We’ve seen Tyler Herro cook before, but his performance against Washington was just different.

Rather than shoot pull-ups and treys, Herro took advantage of his matchup and routinely finished plays inside.

In fact, he and Jimmy Butler led all scorers with 16 points apiece in the first half.

That said, Herro helped bring the HEAT home with nine points in the fourth, including this awesome finish with contact against Moritz Wagner:

His reaction afterward says it all.

When it was all said and done, Herro amassed a game and regular-season career-high 31 points on 12-of-20 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 shooting from the stripe, nine boards and two assists.

2. Jimmy Steady As Usual

Soo…Butler essentially got whatever he wanted on the offensive end.

Seriously, the Wizards had no answer for him, as Butler attacked the basket time and time again in the first half.

Then in the third quarter, the 31-year-old continued to keep Miami under control, bully his way to the hoop and set up his guys with pinpoint feeds.

Of course, strong defense was also part of the equation.

As Eric Reid said on the call, Raul Neto had no chance.

Butler finished with a season-high 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from the charity stripe, 10 rebounds, a game-high nine assists, a game-high two steals (tied with Deni Avdija, Neto and Garrison Matthews), that block above and a game-high plus-11 rating (tied with Troy Brown Jr. and Matthews).

3. Goran Ties A Career High

Yeah, another career high.

This time around, though, it had to do with Goran Dragić’s three-point shooting.

Through nearly three quarters, the Dragon literally couldn’t miss and drilled his first six shots of the game (all threes).

In doing so, he surpassed 1000 career treys before tying a single-game career high with his seventh 3-pointer early in the fourth.

Dragić ended up with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting, five assists, two rebounds and a plus-four rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Kelly Olynyk got off to a hot start with 13 points in the first quarter and concluded with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-11 from distance, six boards, five assists, one steal and one block.

Game Notes:

-Miami notched the highest-scoring first quarter in team history with 47 points after one.

-Max Strus and Gabe Vincent (right knee soreness) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head to Boston to take on the Celtics on Sunday at 7PM. Depending on your location, you can catch all the action on either FOX Sports Sun or NBA TV.