Despite Valiant Effort, HEAT Fall to Jazz 101-99

While the HEAT showed moxie to come back from a double-digit deficit in the second half, they couldn’t quite hold on in a 101-99 loss to the Jazz Saturday afternoon at HP Field House in Orlando.

Let’s get into some takeaways.

1. KO Cooks From The Start

So…Kelly Olynyk just couldn’t be stopped in this one.

After hitting his first three shots of the contest and leading Miami with 14 points at halftime, including this crazy step-back jumper over Rudy Gobert in the second quarter,…

…Olynyk continued to cook in the second half.

How so?

Well, he hit Tony Bradley with a bevy of fakes, absorbed contact and nailed a jumper late in the third quarter before scoring a team-high eight points in the fourth.

Told ya he couldn’t be stopped.

In all, Olynyk amassed a game-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, including 3-of-7 from deep, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line, a game-high eight rebounds (tied with Gobert), two assists, one steal and a plus-11 rating.

2. Herro Does It All

After faring well as a ball handler against the Kings on Wednesday, Tyler Herro was at it once again.

For proof of that, just check out this nice read and pocket pass to Derrick Jones Jr. in the first quarter and smart drive and finish against Bradley in the third:

That’s player development at its finest.

Of course, Herro also did his thing off the ball, as he hit a catch-and-shoot trey and utilized screens wisely for both mid-range jumpers and finishes around the rim.

And on the defensive end, the rookie competed hard against Donovan Mitchell among others.

When it was all said and done, Herro ended up with 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting, seven boards and four assists.

3. Jones Jr. Stays Active

As usual, Jones Jr. moved tirelessly off the ball and always remained ready for the catch.

And while he had his fair share of dunks, this nifty reverse layup as the first half came to a close was just as impressive:

(Also note the solid feed by Duncan Robinson.)

Jones Jr. finished with 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting, three rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Other Takeaways:

-It won’t necessarily show up in the box score, but Andre Iguodala did all the little things versus the Jazz.

Not only did that entail being a menace on the defensive end, but it also meant dishing out fantastic passes like this:

Iguodala concluded with four boards, one assist and a plus-nine rating.

-In his first game back since the hiatus, Kendrick Nunn facilitated pretty well for his teammates and totaled five points, three assists and two boards in a shade under 18 minutes of action.

Game Note:

-Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo sat out.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will wrap up their scrimmage schedule against the Grizzlies on Tuesday at 2PM. Depending on your area, you can catch that game on either FOX Sports Sun or NBA TV.