HEAT Fall To Jazz

In what was a tightly contested affair throughout, the HEAT just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch and ultimately fell to the Jazz 116-101 Wednesday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Let’s get into some takeaways.

1. Butler Feasts Inside

From the start, Jimmy Butler probed his dribble and attacked the basket for finishes inside or wise jumpers from the block.

Perhaps his most impressive play of the contest came on this bucket with contact against Rudy Gobert early in the third quarter:

That’s tough.

When it was all said and done, Butler amassed a team-high 25 points on 10-of-21 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line, eight boards and one assist.

2. Robinson Makes History

Like most teams in the league, Utah had trouble keeping up with Duncan Robinson once he got going from deep.

Thanks to Robinson’s relentless movement off the ball, he led all players with six made threes. But more notably, he became the first player in franchise history to hit at least five triples in four straight games.

This is the one that set the mark:

In all, Robinson had 18 points on 6-of-13 shooting, three assists, one rebound, one steal and a team-high plus-11 rating.

3. Crowder Does His Thing

Jae Crowder hit a catch-and-shoot three almost immediately upon checking in and just kept on rolling.

From there, the 29-year-old continued to space the floor and also converted a few plays inside.

And on the flip side of the ball, he showed his defensive versatility once again and guarded guys like Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson and Bojan Bogdanović.

Just check out this heads-up deflection and steal in the second quarter:

Crowder finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from downtown, three rebounds, one assist and that steal above.

Other Takeaways:

-So…Bam Adebayo did this:

Whoa.

Adebayo ended up with nine points, a team-high 11 boards, a team-high five assists (tied with Goran Dragić), a game-high four steals and a game-high two blocks (tied with Gobert).

-Andre Iguodala showed his high basketball IQ on both ends and concluded the evening with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting (all from beyond the arc), five rebounds and two assists.

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander (Right Knee; Hyperextended & PCL Sprain), Tyler Herro (Right Ankle Soreness), Meyers Leonard (Left Ankle Sprain) and KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment) were inactive.

