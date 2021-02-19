HEAT Get Much-Needed Win Over Kings

Finally back in the win column.

Thanks to recording a season-high 36 assists, the HEAT snapped a three-game skid and defeated the Kings 118-110 Thursday night at Golden 1 Center.

Oh yeah, two triple-doubles were also part of the equation in the wire-to-wire victory.

Let’s find out who got them.

1. Jimmy Continues To Makes History

This has been some run for Jimmy Butler, hasn’t it?

Simply put, Butler did his usual work in Sacramento, as he attacked the basket for finishes inside, displayed fantastic court vision from everywhere on the floor and crashed the glass.

As such, he became the first HEAT player to notch three-straight triple-doubles and the second player in franchise history to have four in the same season (LeBron James was the other).

And on the defensive end, Butler made things as tough as possible on De'Aaron Fox throughout the night.

When it was all said and done, the 31-year-old amassed 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting, a season and game-high 13 assists, 10 boards and a steal.

2. Tyler Cooks Off The Bounce

So…the Kings had no answer for Tyler Herro in this one.

Seriously, Herro got to wherever he wanted on the court and finished play after play in the paint.

After leading all players with 14 points at the break, he brought Miami home with 10 points in the fourth quarter, including this bucket with contact:

Yezzir.

Herro finished with a game-high 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting, including 2-of-4 from distance, four boards, three assists and one steal.

3. Bam Does His Best Jimmy Impression

Like Butler, Bam Adebayo had it all going on in Sacramento.

There was strong defense on the Kings’ perimeter players, such as Fox and Cory Joseph, and his primary covers in Marvin Bagley III and Hassan Whiteside.

And of course, there were jams like this HUGE one on Whiteside…

…and pinpoint passes from the elbow like this one to Herro that gave him his fourth-career triple-double:

That’s what you call a complete performance.

In all, Adebayo accumulated 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting, a game-high 12 boards, a season-high 10 assists and a game-high plus-18 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-From start to finish, Kelly Olynyk moved very well off the ball and made wise cuts to the basket.

And even though his 10 points in the opening period were important, he scored 12 in the third to keep Miami in control.

All told, KO racked up a season-high 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.

-Duncan Robinson stayed persistent in his approach and tallied 20 points (a game-high 11 in the fourth) on 7-of-13 shooting, including 5-of-11 from deep, three assists, two rebounds, one steal and a plus-11 rating.

Game Note:

-Avery Bradley (right calf strain), Goran Dragić (left ankle sprain), Meyers Leonard (left shoulder surgery) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) all did not travel with the team. Bradley and Dragić were active scratches, while Leonard and Silva were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will head back to LA and take on the Lakers in a Finals rematch on Saturday at 8:30 PM. You can catch all the action on ABC.