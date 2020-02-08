Shorthanded HEAT Fall To Kings

With only 10 players available, the HEAT couldn’t get the job done in a 105-97 loss to the Kings Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

Let’s get into some takeaways.

1. Bam Dominates Inside

From start to finish, Bam Adebayo took advantage of Sacramento’s lack of size inside and attacked the basket with force time and time again.

Like, crazy force.

I mean, just look at this remarkable jam with two Kings in the vicinity late in the fourth:

Wow.

When it was all said and done, Adebayo amassed a game-high 26 points (including a game-high seven in the fourth) on 12-of-16 shooting, a game-high seven rebounds (tied with Buddy Hield), three assists and a game-high two blocks.

2. KZ Makes Some Noise Early

So…KZ Okpala made a major impact in the second quarter.

Seriously, check this out:

As you can see in that clip above, the rookie wreaked havoc at the top of the zone thanks to his length and also showed toughness inside.

Okpala finished with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting, four rebounds, two steals and a block.

3. Nunn Catches Fire In The Third

After a quiet first half, Kendrick Nunn scored 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting in the third quarter.

And as you’d expect, he mixed things up with treys and nifty finishes both in the halfcourt and in transition.

Perhaps this bucket in traffic was his best:

In all, Nunn had 16 points, six boards and three assists.

Other Takeaways:

-As usual, Duncan Robinson did his thing from deep and ended up with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc, a team and career-high six assists, five rebounds and a block.

-Derrick Jones Jr. absorbed a ton of contact inside and did damage at the line.

The 22-year-old concluded the evening with nine points, six rebounds and a steal.

Game Notes:

-Kyle Alexander (Right Knee; Hyperextended & PCL Sprain), Jimmy Butler (Right Shoulder Strain) and Tyler Herro (Right Ankle Soreness) were active scratches.

-Jae Crowder (Trade Pending), Solomon Hill (Trade Pending), Andre Iguodala (Trade Pending) and Meyers Leonard (Left Ankle Sprain) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will continue their road trip and travel to Portland to take on the Blazers Sunday at 9PM. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Saturday, Feb. 22 when the organization raises Dwyane Wade’s jersey to the rafters at halftime of its game versus the Cavs. Tickets for that historic event can be found here.