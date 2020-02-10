HEAT Fall Just Short To Blazers

The HEAT fought hard until the very end, but couldn’t quite get the job done in a 115-109 loss to the Blazers Sunday night at Moda Center.

Let’s get into some takeaways.

1. Dragić Does All He Can

From start to finish, Goran Dragić had his entire offensive repertoire on display in Portland.

After scoring 10-straight points for Miami near the end of the first quarter thanks in large part to free throws, he carried over his onslaught into the second half.

And while he finished plays at the rim in the third, he knocked down a bunch of treys in the fourth, including this impressive pull-up over CJ McCollum:

In all, the Dragon tallied a team-high 27 points (a game-high nine in the fourth) on 8-of-20 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from the line, a team-high seven assists (tied with Bam Adebayo), one steal and a team-high plus-12 rating.

2. Crowder Sharp In Debut

So…Jae Crowder made one heck of a first impression.

Early and often, the 29-year-old got to his spots and drilled three after three both in the halfcourt and in transition.

Then again, he really shined on the defensive end as well.

Throughout the contest, Crowder showed his versatility and guarded guys like McCollum, Damian Lillard and Carmelo Anthony. But above all else on that end, he hustled, fought hard for loose balls and showed that he understands the culture.

Just check out these plays for proof of that:

Gotta love it.

When it was all said and done, Crowder amassed 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-8 from deep, 11 rebounds, three assists, a team-high two steals and a block.

3. Robinson Keeps It Up

Simply put, Duncan Robinson caught fire in the first quarter and never looked back.

Naturally, he led the HEAT with six made threes, including this one off an offensive rebound by Andre Iguodala (more on him later):

Robinson finished with 19 points on 6-of-15 shooting, six boards, three assists and a steal.

Other Takeaways:

-In his first game for Miami, Iguodala did all the little things and showed good instincts defensively.

This steal and lob to Chris Silva early in the fourth was one of his better sequences of the night:

In total, Iguodala had two points, six rebounds (three on the offensive end), three assists, one steal, one block and a plus-10 rating.

-Even though Derrick Jones Jr. continued to knock down threes, he also lived up to his “Airplane Mode” moniker.

Jones Jr. concluded the evening with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-3 from downtown, and three rebounds.

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander (Right Knee; Hyperextended & PCL Sprain), Jimmy Butler (Right Shoulder Strain), Tyler Herro (Right Ankle Soreness) and Meyers Leonard (Left Ankle Sprain) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

The HEAT will continue their road trip and travel to San Francisco to take on the Warriors Monday at 10:30PM. Miami's next home tilt won't be until Saturday, Feb. 22 when the organization raises Dwyane Wade's jersey to the rafters at halftime of its game versus the Cavs.