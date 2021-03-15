HEAT Outlast Magic Once Again

After taking care of the Magic on Thursday, the HEAT came through once again in a wild 102-97 victory over Orlando Sunday night at Amway Center.

This time around, Miami racked up 15 steals to get the dub, with you know who leading the way in that category.

Jimmy. Butler.

Let’s get into some takeaways, starting with his performance.

1. Jimmy Does It Again

We can talk about how Butler attacked the basket as usual and scored 12 points in the third quarter to keep the HEAT afloat, but really, it’s all about the fourth.

And in that final period, Butler scored eight points, zeroed in defensively on Terrence Ross down the stretch and came away with the steal and finish to seal the deal.

How fitting.

In all, the 31-year-old Butler amassed a team-high 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the field and 9-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, a game-high nine assists, seven boards, a game-high five steals, one block and a game-high plus-13 rating.

2. Tyler Sharp Throughout

Despite being listed as questionable to play with a shoulder strain heading into the contest, Tyler Herro suited up and impacted winning in a major way.

Not only did he show his entire offensive repertoire in a 10-point second quarter, but he also poured in a team-high 10 points in the fourth, including this clutch trey:

That’s Boy Wonder at his finest.

That said, Herro also competed hard defensively and came away with this key steal early in the final quarter:

When it was all said and done, the 21-year-old tallied 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-8 from distance, a team-high eight rebounds, three assists, that steal above, one block and a plus-seven rating.

3. KO Keeps It Up

Simply put, Kelly Olynyk continued to step up in Bam Adebayo’s absence.

In addition to mixing up his offensive approach with treys and finishes inside, Olynyk also did all he could defensively against Nikola Vučević and Orlando’s perimeter players in help situations.

KO finished with 18 points (a game-high 10 in the first quarter) on 6-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-6 from downtown, seven boards, four assists, three steals, a game-high two blocks (tied with KZ Okpala) and a plus-12 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Okpala turned some heads in the first half, as he finished a bunch of plays around the basket, both in the halfcourt and in transition.

Perhaps his most impressive sequence came on this behind-the-back dribble and reverse late in the second quarter:

That was pretty.

And on the flip side of the ball, the 21-year-old switched well and showed quick feet as usual.

For a perfect example of that, take a look at this block on Michael Carter-Williams late in the third:

Okpala ended up with eight points on 4-of-8 shooting, four rebounds, two steals and a game-high two blocks (tied with KO).

-It won’t necessarily show up in the box score, but Andre Iguodala did all the little things defensively in the fourth and also hit this huge three:

Iguodala concluded with three points on 1-of-3 shooting, six boards and a steal.

Game Notes:

-Adebayo (left knee tendinitis) was an active scratch.

-Avery Bradley (right calf strain) and Meyers Leonard (league suspension) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

