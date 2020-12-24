HEAT Fall To Magic In Season Opener

Though the HEAT fought hard until the very end, they couldn’t quite overcome 22 turnovers in a narrow 113-107 loss to the Magic Wednesday night at Amway Center.

Let’s take a look at some bright spots despite the result.

1. Bam Strong Throughout

Bam Adebayo kicked off Miami’s season with an easy slam and never looked back.

From there, Adebayo showed his entire offensive repertoire with more thunderous jams inside and some silky-smooth jumpers.

In particular, though, those jumpers were a sight to behold.

And on the flip side of the ball, Adebayo did his usual work in man and on switches.

Just check out this sequence late in the fourth where he forced a miss from Terrence Ross and threw it down on the other end:

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

In all, Adebayo amassed a game-high 25 points (tied with Evan Fournier), including a game-high 11 in the fourth (tied with Aaron Gordon), on 11-of-16 shooting, a game-high 11 boards (tied with Nikola Vučević), four assists and a block.

2. Jimmy Disruptive Defensively

Let’s just say that Jimmy was Jimmy in Orlando.

In addition to attacking the basket time and time again — most notably in a nine-point third quarter when the HEAT needed some life — Butler also was a menace defensively.

All told, he racked up a game-high seven steals (yes, seven), which set an opening night HEAT record and a career high.

Here’s his final one late in the fourth:

Talk about giving it your all.

Butler finished with 19 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field and a perfect 5-of-5 from the stripe, a game-high seven assists (tied with Goran Dragić) and three rebounds to go along with his aforementioned seven steals.

3. Goran Sharp Off The Bench

Simply put, Dragić showed no ill effects from his prior foot injury in the bubble and provided a spark off the bench.

I mean, just take a look at this runner with contact early in the second quarter:

Yeah, he was breathing fire.

In fact, Dragić hit his first four shots and continued to keep Orlando guessing in the third with some crafty finishes at the rim.

When it was all said and done, the Slovenian tallied 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, a game-high seven assists (tied with Butler), four boards, one steal and a team-high plus-seven rating.

Other Takeaways:

-To nobody’s surprise, Precious Achiuwa’s energy and activity were off the charts in his NBA debut.

Early and often, he dove to the rim with force and came through with this alley-oop for his first career field goal:

Of course, he also did his thing on the glass and on the defensive end in man and on switches against perimeter players.

The 21-year-old out of Memphis concluded with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting, three rebounds and a plus-six rating in 13:39 of action.

Game Note:

-Max Strus and Gabe Vincent (right knee procedure) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will head home to host the Pelicans on Christmas Day at noon. Depending on your location, you can catch the game on either FOX Sports Sun or ESPN.