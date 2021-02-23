HEAT End Road Trip On A High Note, Beat Thunder 108-94

While the HEAT started off their seven-game road trip a little shaky, they ended it strong.

Thanks to some solid defense and a 15-0 run to start the fourth, the HEAT defeated the Thunder 108-94 Monday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena to finish the road trip 4-3 and get their third-straight victory.

Let’s get into some notable performances.

1. Bam Strong On Both Ends

Simply put, Bam Adebayo wreaked havoc on both ends all evening.

For starters, he took advantage of the Thunder’s relative lack of size and routinely rolled to the rim with force. But more impressively, he was everywhere on the defensive end both against his primary covers in Isaiah Roby and Mike Muscala and on switches and help situations versus Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

I mean, just take a look at these two sequences on SGA in the third quarter:

That’s what’s up.

When it was all said and done, Adebayo amassed 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, a game-high 13 rebounds, five assists, that block above and a plus-13 rating.

2. Duncan Closes It Out

Although Duncan Robinson played pretty well through three quarters, he really made some noise in the fourth with a game-high 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting.

Naturally, one of those buckets was due to great movement off the ball and a dribble handoff from Adebayo.

And on the flip side of the ball, Robinson competed hard as usual and made good decisions more often than not.

Robinson finished with a team-high 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 6-of-13 from downtown, seven rebounds, two steals and a plus-eight rating.

3. Nunn Ties A Career-High

After defeating the Lakers on Saturday, Kendrick Nunn discussed the importance of being “hard to guard”. And well, he continued to be just that in OKC.