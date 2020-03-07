HEAT Fall To Pelicans

Despite a valiant effort in the fourth quarter, the HEAT fell to the Pelicans 110-104 Friday night at Smoothie King Center.

Let’s get into some takeaways.

1. Robinson Makes History

From start to finish, Duncan Robinson was his usual self from long range.

By hitting his 228th trey of the year early in the second quarter, Robinson broke Wayne Ellington’s franchise record for most threes in a season.

Earlier, he set the record for most threes in a season by an undrafted player.

Considering that there are 19 games left, those are some amazing accomplishments.

That wasn’t all, though, as Robinson carried over his onslaught into the second half, drilled four triples in the fourth and led all players with 12 points in the final period.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough in the end.

When it was all said and done, the 25-year-old tallied 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting from deep, five boards and four assists.

2. Jimmy Sets The Tone

Time and time again, Jimmy Butler did his thing on both ends of the floor in New Orleans.

Whether it was pick-sixes or aggressive takes to the rack, Butler got it done.

Above all else, though, this heady deflection and steal on Brandon Ingram during Miami’s fourth quarter rally really stood out:

In all, Butler had a game-high 28 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 12-of-14 from the stripe, eight rebounds, a team-high six assists and a game-high three steals (tied with Bam Adebayo, Andre Iguodala and Jrue Holiday).

3. Bam Strong Defensively

Simply put, Adebayo was a menace defensively all evening long.

Not only did he make things tough on Zion Williamson early on thanks to timely double teams, but he also guarded wings and came away with three blocks on Ingram. Yes, three.

Whoa.

Adebayo finished with nine points on 4-of-10 shooting, a game-high 12 boards (tied with Josh Hart), four assists, a game-high four blocks and a game-high three steals.

Other Takeaways:

-Like Adebayo, Iguodala emptied the tank defensively and showed active hands.

Just take a look at this possession early in the fourth for proof of the vet’s value:

Of course, the 36-year-old also ran the floor well and finished plays in transition.

Iguodala ended up with 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, a game-high three steals and two blocks.

Game Notes:

-Jae Crowder suffered a blow to the jaw in the second quarter and did not return.

-Tyler Herro (Right Ankle Soreness) was an active scratch.

-Kyle Alexander (G League - Two Way), Meyers Leonard (Left Ankle Sprain), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment) and Gabe Vincent (G League - Two Way) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

The HEAT will head to the Nation's Capital to face the Wizards on Sunday. Miami's next home tilt won't be until Wednesday against the Hornets.