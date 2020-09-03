HEAT Hang on Late to Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Bucks

In one of the oddest games you’ll ever see, the HEAT made enough plays late and defeated the Bucks 116-114 Wednesday night at The Field House in Orlando to take a 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Let’s get right to it.

1. Jimmy Wins It

It wasn’t quite a 40-point outing like in Game 1, but the fact is Jimmy Butler won the game for Miami once again.

How he did so was a little unconventional, though, as Butler attempted a shot, got fouled by Giannis Antetokounmpo with no time remaining on the clock and sank both free throws to seal the deal.

Before that point, Butler played the passing lanes extremely well, competed hard against multiple guys and was an absolute menace on the defensive end.

I mean, just look at him here against Brook Lopez:

As Doris Buke said on the call, Butler concedes nothing in the post.

When it was all said and done, the 30-year-old Butler tallied 13 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 from the line, a team-high six assists, three rebounds and a game-high three steals.

2. Bam Hangs Tough

Although Bam Adebayo absorbed a ton of contact inside and remained composed throughout the contest, his best play of the night came on this clutch mid-range jumper late in the fourth with the shot clock winding down:

That’s big time.

And while Adebayo fouled out shortly thereafter, he certainly made his mark and impacted winning.

In all, the former Kentucky Wildcat amassed 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 shooting from the line, a team-high nine rebounds, three assists and a steal.

3. Dragić Keeps It Up

Naturally, Goran Dragić breathed fire from the start and set the tone for Miami.

In fact, he led all players with 17 points at the break.

That said, this diving steal on Eric Bledsoe in the third quarter was perhaps his most impactful sequence of the evening:

What effort.

Dragić finished with a team-high 23 points on 8-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-8 from deep, five rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Other Takeaways:

-As usual, Tyler Herro remained fearless and poised against Milwaukee.

In particular, Herro turned some heads in the second quarter with this remarkable drive and finish over Lopez:

The rookie ended up with 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting, five boards, four assists and a plus-five rating.

-With Andre Iguodala having to exit in the third quarter with a right ankle sprain, Derrick Jones Jr. came in and made some huge plays defensively early in the fourth.

In total, Jones Jr. accumulated two points on 1-of-2 shooting and a game-high three blocks.

-Much like in Game 1, Jae Crowder made Antetokounmpo work for everything and spaced the floor for Miami on the other end.

Crowder concluded with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-12 from distance, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Game Notes:

-As mentioned above, Iguodala exited the game in the third quarter with a right ankle sprain and did not return.

-Kyle Alexander, KZ Okpala, Chris Silva (Left Pubic Bone Stress Fracture) and Gabe Vincent (Right Shoulder Sprain) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Game 3 will be on Friday at 6:30 PM. You can catch the game only on TNT, but the FOX Sports Sun pre and postgame shows will be on HEAT.com.