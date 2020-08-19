HEAT Take Down Pacers in Game 1

Thanks to some timely shooting in the fourth, the HEAT pulled away from the Pacers late and ultimately won 113-101 Tuesday afternoon at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando to take a 1-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference First Round.

As for who helped Miami get the job done down the stretch, look no further than Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragić.

1. Playoff Jimmy Activated

So…“Playoff Jimmy” was ready to go from the start.

Not only did the wily vet get into the paint at will early on, but he also hit back-to-back treys in the fourth to essentially seal the deal.

On the flip side of the ball, Butler competed hard against multiple guys, including T.J. Warren, and came away with two pick-sixes.

That said, this play here to force a jump ball with Warren was perhaps his best defensive sequence of the day:

When it was all said and done, Butler recorded a game-high 28 points (10 in the fourth) on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, including 2-of-2 from downtown, and 10-of-12 from the line, a game-high four steals (tied with Warren), four assists, three boards, two blocks and a plus-13 rating.

2. The Dragon Breathes Fire in the Fourth

After struggling a bit through the first two quarters, Dragić picked things up in the second half.

Like, really picked things up.

In fact, he scored 21 points after the break, including a game-high 14 in the fourth.

For an example of just how much he was cooking, take a look at this crafty jumper off the pick-and-roll with Bam Adebayo:

(Also note the nifty fake pass to Adebayo.)

In all, Dragić amassed 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-9 from deep, six boards, five assists, one steal and a plus-20 rating.

3. Bam Does It All

Before Butler and Dragić went off in the fourth, Adebayo was pretty much everywhere.

In particular, he fought hard against Myles Turner on both ends.

After getting scored on by Turner with 4:56 left in the second quarter, Adebayo answered right back with this tough finish:

That’s competition at its finest.

And on the defensive end, Adebayo made Turner work for everything and also fared well on switches against Warren and Malcolm Brogdon among others.

Long story short, Bam was Bam…

…except for when he looked like Dwyane Wade on this crazy no-look reverse layup over JaKarr Sampson late in the third:

Whoa.

Adebayo finished with 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting, a game-high 10 rebounds, a team-high six assists, a game-high three blocks (tied with Turner) and a game-high plus-23 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-In his first career playoff game, Tyler Herro didn’t let the moment faze him one bit.

Rather, Herro looked quite poised with the ball in his hands and either finished plays inside or dished out crisp passes to his teammates.

The rookie ended up with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line, four assists, three rebounds and a steal.

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander, KZ Okpala (Personal Reasons), Chris Silva and Gabe Vincent (Right Shoulder Sprain) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Game 2 will be on Thursday at 1PM. You can catch the action on FOX Sports Sun and ESPN.