HEAT Take Care Of Warriors

Although the HEAT had a little scare in the third quarter, they put the Warriors away in the fourth and ultimately came through with a 113-101 victory over Golden State Monday night at Chase Center.

Let’s get right to it.

1. Jimmy Balls Out In Return

After missing the past two games with a right shoulder strain, Jimmy Butler wasted little time to get going in San Fran.

In fact, he had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and a steal in the opening period, including this sequence that we’ve seen over and over again:

And as the game progressed, Butler remained poised, attacked the basket and made the proper read more often than not.

In other words, he was his usual self.

Butler finished with a team-high 21 points (tied with Jae Crowder) on 9-of-15 shooting, 10 boards, five assists, a game-high four steals and a block.

2. Crowder At It Again

So…um…Crowder is pretty good.

Seriously, though, Crowder continued to show his worth on both ends of the floor.

But above all else, he broke the game wide open with 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting in the second quarter. Yes, 16.

This step-back three during the flurry is really all you need to see:

Then again, he also did his thing defensively against Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Eric Paschall throughout the contest.

Speaking of Paschall, Crowder came away with this steal and score against him in the fourth:

Long story short, Crowder is still about the culture.

In all, the 29-year-old tallied a team-high 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-8 from deep, and a perfect 5-of-5 from the line, eight rebounds and three steals.

3. KO Records A Career High

From the very moment Kelly Olynyk stepped onto the court, he kept the ball moving for Miami.

And as a result, KO dished out a career-high 11 assists (four in the fourth), with none as impressive as this one to Andre Iguodala early in the fourth quarter:

That’s KO for ya.

When it was all said and done, Olynyk amassed 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, six rebounds, one steal, one block and a game-high plus-28 rating, in addition to his aforementioned game and career-high 11 dimes.

Other Takeaways:

-Goran Dragić provided a spark off the bench, mixed things up offensively and ended up with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting, six assists and two boards.

-To nobody’s surprise, Duncan Robinson led the HEAT with five made triples and concluded the evening with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting, three assists, one rebound and a plus-22 rating.

-Miami kept up its sharp ball movement and recorded 36 assists on 43 made field goals.

This possession in particular early on was a sight to behold:

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander (Right Knee; Hyperextended & PCL Sprain), Tyler Herro (Right Ankle Soreness), Meyers Leonard (Left Ankle Sprain) and KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will wrap up their road trip in Utah and take on the Jazz Wednesday at 9PM. Miami’s next home tilt won’t be until Saturday, Feb. 22 when the organization raises Dwyane Wade’s jersey to the rafters at halftime of its game versus the Cavs. Tickets for that historic event can be found here.