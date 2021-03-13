Dragić & Butler Lead HEAT Past Bulls

Another one.

Thanks to some stout team defense and great individual performances from Goran Dragić and Jimmy Butler, the HEAT defeated the Bulls 101-90 Friday night at United Center.

Let’s get right to it and start with Dragić’s masterclass, shall we?

1. Goran Makes History

After scoring just five points through three quarters, Dragić must have heard “Dracarys” somewhere.

Seriously though, nobody could stop the Dragon in the fourth, as he scored 20 (yes, 20) points in the final period to finally put Chicago away.

I mean, just look at this crazy step-back trey over Lauri Markkanen:

When it was all said and done, Dragić tallied 25 points on 9-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-8 from deep, seven rebounds, five assists and a game-high plus-nine rating (tied with Butler).

In doing so, the 34-year-old recorded his 23rd game of at least 20 points off the bench, which is the most ever in HEAT history.

2. Jimmy Stays Strong

Before Dragić took over in the fourth, Butler was up to his usual tricks in Chicago.

Not only was the 31-year-old in attack mode from the beginning, but he also competed hard defensively against Zach LaVine and others.

And while Butler’s game-high 13 points in the first half were important, his 12 in the third were vital in keeping the pressure on the Bulls.

Speaking of his flurry in the third quarter, both he and Kelly Olynyk connected on an alley-oop once again.

Gotta love it.

Butler finished with a team-high 28 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 10-of-12 from the line, a game-high eight assists, a game-high four steals, three rebounds, a block and a game-high plus-nine rating (tied with Dragić).

3. Duncan Gets Hot

As usual, Duncan Robinson was absolutely relentless in his pursuit to get open along the perimeter.

Then again, he doesn’t need much space to get a shot off, and that really showed on Friday.

Need proof?

Check out this wild corner trey early in the fourth off a fantastic pass from Dragić:

Whoa.

In all, Robinson amassed 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 5-of-8 from downtown, five rebounds, a career-high three steals, two assists and a plus-six rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Simply put, Chris Silva was energy personified for the second night in a row.

Of course, he boxed out well and fought hard inside, but nothing touches this superb block on Wendell Carter Jr. early in the fourth:

Denied.

Silva concluded with four points on 2-of-2 shooting, three rebounds, two blocks and a plus-five rating in 11:45 of action.

Game Notes:

-Bam Adebayo (left knee tendinitis) was an active scratch.

-Avery Bradley (right calf strain) and Meyers Leonard (league suspension) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-After heading to Orlando to face the Magic on Sunday at 7PM, the HEAT will head home to host the Cavs on Tuesday at 8PM. Tickets for that game against Cleveland can be found here.