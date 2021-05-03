HEAT Get Big Win Over Hornets

Successful road trip.

Thanks to yet another balanced scoring attack and a big third quarter, the HEAT blew out the Hornets 121-111 Sunday night at Spectrum Center.

As such, Miami vaulted to the sixth seed in the East and ensured it would finish no worse than the 10th seed (the play-in round cutoff).

Good news, right?

Check out some more below.

1. Bam Does It All

From the start, Bam Adebayo was locked in on both ends of the floor.

For starters, he was everywhere defensively in both man and zone schemes and helped out his teammates very well.

And on the offensive end, he found his guys with some superb feeds and also finished plays in the paint as usual.

Perhaps no bucket from him was as impressive as this attack and finish over PJ Washington early in the fourth:

Whoa.

Adebayo finished with a team-high 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, a game-high 10 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and a plus-five rating.

2. Goran Sharp Once Again

Although Goran Dragić was questionable to play heading into this one, you wouldn’t have been able to tell based on how he performed.

In fact, he led the HEAT with 14 points in the first half and scored from pretty much everywhere on the floor.

Naturally, plays like this were part of the equation:

When it was all said and done, the Dragon tallied 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field and a perfect 3-of-3 shooting from the line, two boards, two assists, one steal, one block and a plus-11 rating.

3. Jimmy Sets The Tone

With this being a very important game for playoff positioning, Jimmy Butler had the right disposition from the opening tip.

Not only did he set up his guys extremely well, but he also drew tons of contact on drives to the basket.

This one in the third as Miami was taking control was probably his best:

Of course, Butler also played stout defense on multiple players, including LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, and nabbed his 100th steal of the season to become just the second player in the league to record that many this year. What's more, he became just the second player in NBA history to record 100 steals in eight straight seasons (James Harden is the other).

Amazing.

Butler ended up with 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe, a team-high eight rebounds (tied with Dewayne Dedmon), eight assists, his aforementioned steal, one block and a game-high plus-14 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Like Butler, Nunn had a solid start to the contest and just brought the right approach.

To no one’s surprise, he scored from all three levels, but one of his better sequences of the night came early in the second quarter on this steal and slam where he covered a ton of ground:

Nunn concluded with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-8 from distance, two assists, one rebound and that steal above.

-Dedmon continued to be a menace inside, as the big fella went off for 10 points and five boards in the third to help the HEAT take control of the game.

In all, the 31-year-old amassed 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting from the line, a team-high eight rebounds (tied with Butler), one steal and a plus-eight rating.

-Time and time again, Trevor Ariza came up with some big-time defensive plays and made nothing come easy for the Hornets.

As a result, the vet led Miami with three steals and two blocks to go along with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting, including 1-of-4 from downtown, seven rebounds, three assists and a plus-four rating.

Game Notes:

-Andre Iguodala experienced left hip tightness late in the fourth and exited the game.

-Tyler Herro (right foot soreness) did not travel with the team and was an active scratch.

-Victor Oladipo (right knee soreness) also did not travel with the team and was inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will head home to host the Mavs on Tuesday at 8PM. Tickets for the game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.