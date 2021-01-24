Adebayo’s 41 Points Not Enough, As HEAT Fall Just Short To Nets

Despite being undermanned against a very talented Nets team, the HEAT didn’t make any excuses and gave it their all in a narrow 128-124 loss to Brooklyn Saturday night at Barclays Center.

As for who willed Miami from start to finish, look no further than Bam Adebayo.

1. Bam Records A Career High

Soo…the Nets had no answer for Adebayo in this one.

Whether he rolled to the rim for finishes inside, went to his jab step for mid-range jumpers or took a three at the second-quarter buzzer…

…Adebayo found success early and often and led all players with 21 points at the break.

And if that wasn’t enough, Adebayo continued his onslaught in the second half with jumper after jumper to try and match the Nets’ Big 3 and get his team the victory.

This one in particular gave him a new career high:

And while it ultimately wasn’t enough in the end, Adebayo’s masterful performance will be remembered for quite some time.

When it was all said and done, the former Kentucky Wildcat amassed a game and career-high 41 points (a team-high 12 in the fourth) on 14-of-20 shooting from the field and 12-of-14 from the stripe, a team-high nine assists, five boards and a steal.

As such, he became just the 11th HEAT player to record 40 points in a game.

2. Nunn Stays Hot

With Miami down double-digits early on, Kendrick Nunn helped keep the team within striking distance of Brooklyn thanks to 10 points in the second quarter.

And as the game progressed, the 25-year-old continued to drill treys, including this huge one with 3:23 remaining:

Nunn finished with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 4-of-9 from deep, five boards, three assists and one steal.

3. Goran Sharp Late

Although Goran Dragić struggled a bit with his shot in the first half, he set up his teammates supremely well to keep the offense moving.

And once the second half commenced, Dragić started to find the range both off the bounce and off the catch.

Oh yeah, he also got fouled on a jumper…again.

Crafty Dragon.

In all, Dragić accumulated 19 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field and a perfect 5-of-5 from the line, seven assists and one rebound.

Other Takeaways:

-The Nets did a good job of defending Duncan Robinson, but the HEAT forward continued to hunt his shots and scored six-straight points down the stretch during Miami’s comeback bid.

Robinson concluded with 18 points on 6-of-15 shooting, five rebounds and one assist.

Game Notes:

-Moe Harkless got the start, but he had to leave the game after suffering a left thigh contusion in the second quarter. He ended up with a season-high six points on 2-of-2 shooting and one rebound in 10:06 of action.

-Avery Bradley (health and safety protocols), Jimmy Butler (health and safety protocols) and Tyler Herro (neck spasms) were inactive and not with the team.

-Meyers Leonard (left shoulder strain) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) were active scratches.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will take on the Nets in Brooklyn once again on Monday at 7:30 PM. Depending on your location, you can catch all the action on either FOX Sports Sun or NBA TV.