HEAT Fall To Hawks

Despite showing some grit throughout the night, the HEAT just didn’t make enough plays down the stretch in a 129-124 loss to the Hawks Thursday at State Farm Arena.

Let’s get into some takeaways.

1. Bam Does All He Can

So…what didn’t Bam Adebayo do against the Hawks?

Whether it was screen assists, pinpoint bounce passes, buckets or heads-up defensive plays, Adebayo had his fingerprints all over this one.

And while he was sharp from the start, he really made some noise with a team-high 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the fourth.

Perhaps his best sequence of the contest came late in the final period when he forced Trae Young into a miss and came through with an and-one finish on the other end.

Speaking of Young, Adebayo did his best to contain him in the fourth.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.

In all, Adebayo tallied a team-high 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting from the field and 10-of-12 shooting from the line, a game and season-high 19 rebounds, seven assists, a game-high three steals, one block and a team-high plus-14 rating (tied with Jimmy Butler).

2. Jimmy Strong On Both Ends

Simply put, Butler continued to be Miami’s catalyst on both ends of the floor.

Not only did he manufacture offense for the HEAT thanks to some of his usual drives, but he also did his thing defensively more often than not.

Just check out this stretch in the third quarter for proof of that:

Talk about emptying the tank.

When it was all said and done, Butler amassed 17 points, a game-high nine assists, eight boards, two steals, that block above and a team-high plus-14 rating.

3. Iguodala Picks It Up Late

After a relatively quiet three quarters, Andre Iguodala came alive in the fourth with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting and this big-time block on John Collins:

Then again, Iguodala showed good defensive instincts for most of the evening.

The 36-year-old finished with eight points on 3-of-7 shooting, five rebounds, a team-high two blocks (tied with Jae Crowder), one assist and one steal.

Other Takeaways:

-Goran Dragić continued to score in a variety of different ways off the bench and ended up with 19 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, including 3-of-5 from deep, and a perfect 8-of-8 from the charity stripe, three rebounds and three assists.

-In his first start with Miami, Crowder remained steady and concluded with 14 points, four boards, a team-high two blocks and an assist.

-Naturally, Solomon Hill’s first points as a member of the HEAT came off a hard-nosed offensive rebound.

Hill wound up with those three points on 1-of-3 shooting, three rebounds and a steal in his debut.

Game Notes:

-Kyle Alexander (Right Knee; Hyperextended & PCL Sprain), Meyers Leonard (Left Ankle Sprain), KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment) and Gabe Vincent (G League - Two-Way) were inactive.

-Tyler Herro (Right Ankle Soreness) was also out.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will return home to host the Cavs on Saturday at 8PM. Of course, the organization will also raise Dwyane Wade’s jersey to the rafters at halftime. Tickets for that historic event can be found here.