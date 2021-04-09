HEAT Bounce Back, Defeat Lakers 110-104

Thanks to scoring 33 points off 22 turnovers, the HEAT made enough plays to upend the Lakers 110-104 Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Let’s get into some takeaways.

1. Jimmy Seals It

So…there’s not really much to say other than Jimmy was Jimmy in this one.

And that’s a good thing.

After hitting his first four shots of the game, Butler continued his onslaught in the paint and from mid-range as the night progressed.

In fact, he led all players with 10 points in the fourth, including four clutch free throws to keep Miami ahead.

Naturally, he was also everywhere defensively, both on his man and on the Lakers’ bigs on switches.

Oh yeah, we can’t forget that he had a game-high three steals (tied with Victor Oladipo; more on him in just a bit), including swipes like this one early in the second quarter:

Told ya Jimmy was Jimmy.

When it was all said and done, Butler amassed a game-high 28 points (tied with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, including 1-of-2 from deep, and 11-of-12 from the charity stripe, a team-high seven boards (tied with Bam Adebayo), a team-high five assists and a game-high plus-14 rating to go along with his aforementioned three steals.

2. Victor Shows Out In The Third

Although Oladipo played pretty well in the first half, as he attacked the basket and took advantage from the line early on, nothing touches what he did in the third quarter.

Nothing.

In addition to racking up three steals in the period…

…he also led all players with eight points, including this massive one-handed jam:

His reaction afterward says it all.

Unfortunately, Oladipo seemed to tweak his right knee after a dunk in the fourth quarter and had to exit the game.

The 28-year-old finished with 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 2-of-3 from distance, and a perfect 6-of-6 from the line, four rebounds, two assists and a block to go along with his previously mentioned game-high three steals (tied with Butler).

3. Tyler Stays Sharp

Per usual, Tyler Herro looked calm, cool and collected from the very moment he checked into the game.

After drilling three treys in the first half, Boy Wonder played the entire fourth (no surprise there), hit this tough three…

…and boxed out LA’s bigs quite well.

In all, Herro accumulated 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-5 from long range, two rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Other Takeaways:

-With Adebayo in foul trouble, Precious Achiuwa got some extended run in the second half and made noise on both ends.

Not only did he roll to the basket with force and crash the offensive glass, but he also competed hard on the defensive end.

Just check out this block on Wesley Matthews in the fourth for proof of that:

The rookie ended up with seven points, five rebounds, one steal and that block above in his 9:18 of action.

Game Notes:

-With the win, the HEAT notched their seventh season sweep of the Lakers and first since the 2014-15 season.

-Newcomer Dewayne Dedmon did not dress.

-KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) was inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will embark on a four-game road trip, starting on Sunday in Portland at 10PM. Miami’s next home game won’t be until Sunday, April 18 at 3:30PM when it hosts the Nets. Tickets for that game versus Brooklyn can be found here.