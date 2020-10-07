HEAT Fall to Lakers 102-96 in Game 4

Although the HEAT fought tooth and nail from start to finish, they couldn’t quite get over the hump and ultimately fell to the Lakers 102-96 Tuesday night at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando and are now down 3-1 in the NBA Finals.

Let’s take a look at some bright spots despite the disappointing result.

1. Bam Returns

After missing Games 2 and 3 with a neck strain, Bam Adebayo made his return to the lineup and wasted little time to get going.

Not only did he kick things off with a fast break layup, but he also came through with a fantastic stretch early in the second quarter where he attacked Markieff Morris off the dribble a few times and played great help defense.

Here’s “Point Bam” in action during the flurry:

And as the night progressed, Adebayo continued to empty the tank defensively against Anthony Davis primarily and LeBron James on switches…

…but those guys still made some huge plays down the stretch to give L.A. the win.

Sometimes that’s just how it goes.

When it was all said and done, Adebayo amassed 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, seven boards, one assist, one steal and a plus-three rating.

2. Herro Does His Thing in the Fourth

Naturally, Tyler Herro showed absolutely no fear in crunch time and did all he could to try and will Miami to victory.

In fact, he led all players with 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the fourth, including this give-and-go mid-range jumper over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope:

Guts.

In all, Herro accumulated 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting, including 3-of-7 from deep, seven rebounds, three assists and a steal.

3. Jimmy Does It All

Once again, Jimmy Butler did a little bit of everything for the HEAT, as he attacked the basket for floaters, pull-up jumpers or wise feeds to his teammates.

That said, one of his better passes came off the ball late in the fourth when he slipped a screen for Herro, cut to the hoop, received the pass and delivered a perfect dart to Jae Crowder for three.

And on the flip side of the ball, Butler did all he could against James primarily and Davis on switches.

In total, the 31-year-old Butler had 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the field and 6-of-7 from the line, a team-high 10 rebounds, a game-high nine assists, a game-high three steals and a block.

Other Takeaways:

-In addition to drawing a ton of attention and giving Miami some good looks as usual, Duncan Robinson also knocked down a few threes of his own en route to a 17-point, three-assist, one-rebound, one-steal, one-block, plus-five performance.

-Crowder and Andre Iguodala continued to be stout defensively against Davis and others.

Crowder ended up with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Iguodala, on the other hand, finished with three points on 1-of-3 shooting, one rebound and one steal. In part due to them, the HEAT held the Lakers to 44.3 shooting from the field, including 35.9 percent from three.

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander, Goran Dragić (Left Foot Torn Plantar Fascia), KZ Okpala and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee Soreness) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Game 5 will be on Friday at 9PM. While the game will exclusively be on ABC, you can catch the pre and postgame shows on either FOX Sports Sun or HEAT.com.