Shorthanded HEAT Decimate Rockets 113-91

Despite being without their three leading scorers, the HEAT made no excuses, forged ahead and blew out the Rockets 113-91 Monday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Oh yeah, they also tied a season-high with 19 triples.

You know who led the team in that category and multiple others?

Kendrick Nunn.

1. Nunn Does It All

With a bunch of guys out, K.Nunn took matters into his own hands and was razor sharp from start to finish.

In fact, he set the tone for Miami with 13 points and seven dimes at the break. And while the 25-year-old threw a bunch of lobs to Precious Achiuwa and drilled catch-and-shoot treys throughout the flurry, he also attacked the basket like this:

As Rich The Kid and Quavo would say, that’s tuff.

You know what else was tough?

His 10-point third quarter where he continued to keep Houston guessing with treys and paint finishes, both in the halfcourt and in transition.

Then again, this layup on the break in the fourth was pretty cool too:

When it was all said and done, Nunn amassed a game and season-high 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting, including 6-of-12 from deep (tied his career-high for made threes), a game-high eight assists, seven boards and a plus-10 rating.

2. Duncan Makes History

So…Duncan Robinson had a busy night setting milestones.

Seriously, he became the first player in franchise history to tally multiple 200-triple seasons and later passed Dwyane Wade for sixth on the team’s all-time made threes list.

This was the three that set the latter accolade:

You already know that’s like a layup for him.

In all, Robinson had 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-11 from distance, five boards, four assists, one steal and a plus-35 rating.

3. Goran Stays On The Attack

After looking very sharp against the Nets on Sunday, Goran Dragić was at it again versus the Rockets.

As such, heady attacks to the rim were part of the equation, but nothing touches this two-way sequence late in the fourth where he blocked John Wall and hit a three on the other end:

Wow.

Dragić ended up with 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, including 3-of-4 from downtown, and a perfect 2-of-2 from the line, six rebounds, five assists, one steal, that block above and a plus-20 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Dewayne Dedmon just continued to impact the game on both ends thanks to his sheer size and presence inside.

Naturally, that manifested itself in offensive boards, blocks and rim-rocking jams. Basically, all the things you want to see from your traditional five.

Perhaps his best stretch came early in the fourth when he swatted Kevin Porter Jr. at the rim and threw down a one-handed dunk on the other end.

Dedmon finished with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting, six rebounds, a game-high two blocks (tied with Andre Iguodala and Christian Wood), an assist, a steal and a plus-23 rating.

-In his fourth start of the season, Iguodala hit some big threes and continued to show elite hands defensively.

The 37-year-old vet concluded with a season-high 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, seven assists, six rebounds, a team-high two steals, a game-high two blocks (tied with Dedmon and Wood) and a game-high plus-38 rating. Yes, you read that last number right.

Game Notes:

-Bam Adebayo (right knee soreness), Jimmy Butler (right ankle sprain) and Tyler Herro (right foot soreness) were active scratches.

-Victor Oladipo (right knee soreness) was inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will head out on a quick two-game road trip, starting in San Antonio on Wednesday. After then facing the Hawks on Friday, Miami will return home to host the Bulls on Saturday at 8PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.