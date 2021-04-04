HEAT Win Fourth Straight, Beat Cavs 115-101

We’ve seen this before.

Thanks to racking up 35 assists, the HEAT defeated the Cavs 115-101 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena for their fourth-consecutive dub and 20th straight over Cleveland in Miami.

Crazy, right?

Let’s get into some takeaways.

1. Bam Does It All…As Usual

From start to finish, Bam Adebayo was in his bag.

Seriously, he hit his first five shots and showed his entire offensive repertoire against the Cavs, including rim-rocking jams and finishes off dives to the basket.

Speaking of dunks, this one in transition early on was cool:

That said, Adebayo also made his presence felt on the defensive end like only he can. Sure, he stayed with his man, but he also switched with ease and hung with guys like Collin Sexton and Darius Garland.

I mean, just take a look at this sequence early in the third quarter:

Just…superb.

When it was all said and done, Adebayo amassed a team-high 18 points (tied with Duncan Robinson) on 9-of-12 shooting, a game-high 11 boards, five assists, that steal above, one block and a plus-13 rating.

2. Duncan Keeps It Up

So…Duncan continued to be Duncan.

That’s really all there is to say, as Robinson hit trey after trey on Saturday night.

After setting the tone with a team-high 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep in the first half, he drilled two more after the break, with none as fun as this one late in the fourth:

Shooter’s touch.

In all, Robinson tallied a team-high 18 points (tied with Adebayo) on 6-of-9 shooting (all from downtown), three boards, two assists, one steal and a game-high plus-18 rating.

3. Ariza Finds The Range

Simply put, Trevor Ariza wasted little time to get going in this one.

In fact, the 35-year-old vet scored nine points in the first quarter alone.

And while he continued to hit treys as the game progressed, he also came through with this wise cut and finish in the fourth:

You can tell he’s getting more and more comfortable with the offense, can’t you?

That wasn’t all, though, as Ariza remained stout on the defensive end either on his primary covers in Kevin Love and Taurean Prince or on switches against Sexton and Garland.

Ariza ended up with a season-high 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-8 from long distance, two rebounds and a plus-11 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-To nobody’s surprise, Jimmy Butler controlled the pace and set up his guys extremely well all evening.

Perhaps one of his best dimes of the contest came on this wraparound pass to Nemanja Bjelica late in the first quarter:

Whoa.

While we’re on the topic of Beli, the 32-year-old big man finished plays at the rack like that one and made plays for his teammates as well.

The Serbian concluded with 10 points (seven in the fourth) on 4-of-10 shooting, seven rebounds, five assists and a plus-seven rating.

Butler, on the other hand, finished with 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 shooting from the charity stripe, a game-high 11 assists, six boards, a team-high two steals (tied with Victor Oladipo) and a plus-11 rating.

Game Notes:

-Seven guys scored in double-figures for Miami.

-Andre Iguodala (left hip soreness) was an active scratch.

-KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) was inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will host the Grizzlies on Tuesday at 8PM. Tickets can be found here.