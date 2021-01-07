HEAT’s Late Rally Not Enough In Narrow Loss To Celtics

Despite a gutsy performance from beginning to end, the HEAT fell just short to the Celtics 107-105 Wednesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Miami erased multiple double-digit deficits in the valiant effort, as the team did all it could to try and come away victorious. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.

Let’s get into who nearly made it happen.

1. Jimmy Wills Miami

Simply put, Jimmy Butler led by example from start to finish.

In fact, he led all players with 14 points in the first half and helped get the HEAT within striking distance early on.

Naturally, a strong two-way sequence was part of the equation.

From there, Butler just continued to attack the basket and also made things as tough as possible on Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and others with his defensive acumen.

When it was all said and done, Butler amassed a team-high 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 from the stripe, a team-high eight boards (tied with Bam Adebayo), three assists, a game-high three blocks and a plus-eight rating.

2. Duncan Makes History…And Then Goes Off In The 4th

Although Duncan Robinson became the fastest player in NBA history to hit 300 treys early in the third quarter, his biggest contribution came in the fourth.

With Miami down 105-95 with 1:17 remaining, Robinson rattled off seven-straight points, including this corner three with contact:

We’ve seen that before.

Robinson finished with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting (all from beyond the arc), six boards, two assists, one steal and a game-high plus-12 rating.

3. Bam Empties The Tank

From dribble handoffs and thunderous jams to strong help defense, Adebayo was up to his usual tricks against Boston.

After knocking down a feathery pick-and-pop jumper early in the fourth, Adebayo came through with two big plays down the stretch. First, a remarkable block on Marcus Smart and then a key offensive rebound, leading to a clutch three from Goran Dragić to tie the game at 105.

In all, Adebayo had 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting, a game-high 10 assists, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Other Takeaways:

-Precious Achiuwa was a little quiet on the offensive end, but his defense on Tatum was quite impressive.

I mean, just check out these sequences:

Achiuwa ended up with six points, five boards, three assists, one block and a plus-seven rating.

Game Note:

-Moe Harkless (left forearm contusion) and Max Strus (G -League two-way) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Miami will head out on a four-game road trip, which starts on Saturday at 7PM in the Nation’s Capital. Depending on your location, you can catch all the action between the HEAT and Wizards on either FOX Sports Sun or NBA TV.