Thanks to Herro’s Career Night, HEAT Take 3-1 Series Lead Over Celtics

Well, the HEAT are one win away from the NBA Finals.

Thanks to a historic performance from Tyler Herro, Miami defeated the Celtics 112-109 Wednesday night at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Let’s get right to it, shall we?

1. “Baby Goat” Takes Over

While Herro had his entire offensive repertoire on display through the first three quarters, he took things to another level in the fourth.

Due to a persistent attack of catch-and-shoot treys, finishes inside and smooth pull-up jumpers, Herro led all players with 17 points in the final period, including this crazy three over Marcus Smart:

You better believe that deserved a “BANG” call from Mike Breen.

When it was all said and done, Herro amassed a game and career-high 37 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field, including 5-of-10 from distance, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line (including two clutch ones late), six boards and three assists.

Not only did Herro set a HEAT rookie record with his 37 points, but he also became the youngest player to score that much in a playoff game since Magic Johnson.

“Baby Goat” indeed.

2. Jimmy Aggressive Throughout

Simply put, Jimmy Butler kicked things off with a turnaround jumper and never looked back.

From there, the 31-year-old continued to do his thing on both ends with attacks to the basket, pull-ups and strong defense at the top of the zone.

And of course, Butler got it done in the fourth.

After hitting the deck and forcing a turnover on Smart with 7:26 left…

…he hit a pivotal jumper over Gordon Hayward with 2:05 remaining.

Naturally, Butler also drilled three huge free throws down the stretch.

In all, the vet tallied 24 points on 8-of-20 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 from the line, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

3. Bam Shows Toughness

As usual, Bam Adebayo dove to the rim with force, nailed some jumpers and continued to be the linchpin of Miami’s defense.

In addition to protecting the rim in help situations, he also showed great hands late and came up with some vital steals.

Despite tweaking his left wrist on that last play above, he toughed it out and stayed in the game.

Whatever it takes.

In total, Adebayo had 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, a game-high 12 rebounds, a team-high four assists, those two steals above and a plus-eight rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Goran Dragić kept up his scoring prowess and hit this big three late in the fourth:

(Also note the pass from Andre Iguodala.)

Dragić ended up with 22 points on 8-of-21 shooting, five boards, three assists, two steals and a game-high plus-11 rating.

-Iguodala was a menace at the top of the zone with Butler and racked up a game-high three steals to go along with three points, two rebounds and two assists.

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander, KZ Okpala, Chris Silva (Left Pubic Bone Stress Fracture) and Gabe Vincent (Right Knee Soreness) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will aim to close out the series on Friday at 8:30PM. You can catch the game exclusively on ESPN, but the FOX Sports Sun pre and postgame shows will be on HEAT.com.