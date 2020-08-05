Shorthanded HEAT Take Down Celtics

Despite being without Jimmy Butler on the tail end of a back-to-back, the HEAT didn’t make any excuses and earned a hard-fought 112-106 wire-to-wire victory over the Celtics Tuesday night at HP Field House in Orlando.

Let’s get right into how they got the job done.

1. Robinson Seals It

With the Celtics threatening to steal the game late, Duncan Robinson answered the bell and put them away for good.

In fact, he led all players with nine points in the fourth and hit back-to-back treys down the stretch, including this extremely tough one from the corner:

That wasn’t all, though, as Robinson also grabbed a huge offensive rebound after Andre Iguodala missed from the charity stripe and drilled two free throws with 3.4 seconds left to essentially seal the deal.

When it was all said and done, Robinson amassed a team-high 21 points (tied with Bam Adebayo) on 6-of-12 shooting from the field, including 5-of-11 from deep, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the line, three boards, two assists, one block and a game-high plus-13 rating.

2. Bam Stays Tough

Simply put, Adebayo started off super aggressive and never looked back.

In addition to taking advantage of mismatches and absorbing a ton of contact inside, he also fought hard on the offensive glass time and time again.

I mean, just look at the effort on these two sequences in the second and third quarters, respectively:

BAM!

Of course, the 23-year-old also emptied the tank defensively in both man and zone looks.

In all, Adebayo tallied a team-high 21 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and 11-of-18 shooting from the line (career-highs in makes and attempts), a game-high 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and a plus-11 rating.

3. KO Does His Thing

Although Kelly Olynyk started for the seventh time this season rather than come off the bench as usual, he continued to open things up for Miami’s offense.

Sure, threes, finishes inside and free throws were all part of the equation, but so were fantastic passes like this one:

(Also note the great cut by Robinson.)

And on the flip side of the ball, Olynyk drew a charge apiece on Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum.

KO finished with 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting, a game-high eight assists, six boards, a game-high two steals (tied with three others) and a block.

Other Takeaways:

-After going off for 25 points against the Raptors on Monday, Goran Dragić was at it again with step-back jumpers and hard-nosed attacks to the basket.

However, he suffered a sprained left ankle and had to exit the game with 5.2 seconds left.

Dragić ended up with 20 points (seven in the fourth) on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from the line, three rebounds, three assists and a game-high two steals.

-Iguodala wreaked havoc at the top of the zone with Derrick Jones Jr. in the third quarter and Jae Crowder in the fourth.

Iguodala concluded with six points, eight boards, four assists, a game-high two blocks and one steal, while Crowder had eight points and four rebounds and Jones Jr. recorded six points and two boards.

-Tyler Herro scored all 11 of his points in the second quarter, including this ankle-breaking step-back trey over Grant Williams:

Got ‘em!

In addition to his aforementioned 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-7 from distance, Herro also accumulated three boards, three assists and a steal.

Game Notes:

-Postgame x-rays of Dragić's ankle were negative. He will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

-Kyle Alexander, Butler (Right Ankle Soreness), KZ Okpala and Chris Silva were inactive.

