HEAT Take Down Nets

Thanks to an all-around team effort, the HEAT came away with a 116-113 victory over the Nets Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Let’s get right into how it all went down.

1. Dragić Breathes Fire Late

You should know by now that Goran Dragić has ice in his veins.

And well, he proved that once again.

With Brooklyn threatening to steal the game down the stretch, Dragić responded with this clutch step-back mid-range jumper over Jarrett Allen to put Miami up 114-110 with 13.7 seconds left to play:

That’s the Dragon for ya.

Otherwise in the contest, Dragić knocked down treys and set up his teammates supremely well.

Oh yeah, he also ended the first half with a bang:

Gotta love it.

When it was all said and done, the Slovenian tallied 19 points on 6-of-16 shooting, including 4-of-9 from deep, a team-high 10 assists and three rebounds.

2. Nunn Sets Yet Another Record

From the start, Kendrick Nunn exhibited patience, utilized screens well and hit mid-range jumper after mid-range jumper.

But that wasn’t what his night was about.

With his 115th trey of the season in the third quarter, Nunn set the franchise record for most threes in a season by a rookie.

(He went on to hit another one in the fourth to give him 116 up until this point.)

In all, Nunn recorded a team-high 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-7 from distance, four boards and one assist.

3. Bam Does It All

Although Bam Adebayo showed his defensive versatility and displayed soft touch around the basket as usual, his most important sequence of the evening came on a more nondescript action in the fourth.

(This ultimately wound up in Nunn’s aforementioned three in the final period.)

Sometimes it just comes down to the little things.

Adebayo finished with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting, a game-high 12 rebounds, three assists and a game-high three blocks.

Other Takeaways:

-Jimmy Butler made some vital plays late and concluded with 16 points (eight in the fourth), eight assists, six boards and a steal.

-Derrick Jones Jr. helped the HEAT gain a sizeable lead in the third quarter by scoring 10 points in the period, including this massive one-handed jam:

Jones Jr. ended up with 12 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal.

-Jae Crowder was at it again on both ends of the floor, as he drilled threes and played hard-nosed defense.

Here’s an example of the former:

In total, Crowder amassed 13 points, four boards and a steal.

Game Note:

-Kyle Alexander (G League - Two Way), Tyler Herro (Right Ankle Soreness), Meyers Leonard (Left Ankle Sprain) and KZ Okpala (G League - On Assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will continue their homestand on Monday at 7:30PM against the Bucks. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.